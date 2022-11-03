RPT: PREVIEW - Blinken Embarks on Trip to Germany for G7 Ministerial, US-German Futures Forum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Germany to participate in the G7 foreign ministers ministerial and the US-German Futures Forum on November 3-4.

After his arrival to Germany on Wednesday, Secretary Blinken will join German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the first-ever 2022 US-German Futures Forum in Munster for a discussion entitled "The future of democracy in a digital world" on Thursday, according to the State Department.

The forum is expected to bring together American and German experts, as well as leaders from civil society, academia, and the private sector for two days to discuss the interplay of Democracy and Technology.

On the same day, Blinken will take part in the G7 ministerial meeting at the invitation of Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the group this year. The meeting will focus mainly on the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.

Additionally, Blinken's agenda for the day includes meetings on strategic challenges and engagement in Africa, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, Iran, and Central Asia.

The first day of Blinken's trip to Europe will conclude with a reception for G7 ministers and a working dinner that includes a discussion of the G7 shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific, the State Department said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Blinken will hold meetings with a focus on the ongoing protests in Iran and regional stability, infrastructure, energy, and climate issues in Central Asia.

Later in the day, the US Secretary of State will have a working lunch with senior African officials from Ghana, Kenya, and the African Union focused on the region, including Sahel, northern Ethiopia, and the Great Lakes, according to the State Department.

In the afternoon, Blinken will attend another meeting on strategic challenges for the G7 and Africa. The attendees will discuss the global consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including with respect to food and energy security.

G7 foreign ministers are expected to conclude the ministerial by releasing the chair's statement on the topics discussed and a joint statement with African representatives.