RPT: PREVIEW - Chinese President Xi Begins Visit To India On Friday Amid Kashmir Dispute

Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Chinese President Xi Begins Visit to India on Friday Amid Kashmir Dispute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to India on Friday to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their second informal summit.

Xi and Modi will meet in the southern city of Chennai on Friday and Saturday and visit a Hindu temple in the nearby town of Mamallapuram. He is also expected to pay a state visit to Nepal on Sunday.

Xi's trip to India comes days after he held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing whereby he demonstrated his country's support for Pakistan.

Speaking on Wednesday, Xi said that China backed Pakistan's efforts to safeguard its interests, adding that the rights and wrongs of what was happening in Kashmir were clear to China.

The row between India and Pakistan over the Muslim-majority Himalayan region escalated in August after India scrapped the special status of the part under its control and moved troops there.

Pakistan, which holds the other half, downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and vowed to do what it takes to protect the Kashmiri population. China said it hoped both nations would exercise restraint but took Pakistan's side.

