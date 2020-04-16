RPT: PREVIEW - G7 to Discuss Coronavirus, Reopening of Economies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) G7 leaders are expected to discuss on Thursday joint efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart the global economy which faces its deepest recession in decades amid planet-wide quarantines and disruptions.

The video call will be formally hosted by US President Donald Trump, who chairs the group this year. He is to be joined by colleagues from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The United Kingdom will be represented by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus.

G7 nations are among the hardest hit by the pandemic which infected over 2 million people globally and killed more than 130,000.

They are nearing the peak of the outbreak, with draft plans to reopen their economies after weeks of coronavirus-induced shutdowns and may face a significant fallout.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that the global economy will contract by 3.0 percent in 2020, and the UN study warns the pandemic may push an additional 0.5 billion people below poverty lines across the world.

The seven leaders held their first-ever teleconference on the outbreak in March.

The United States was to host its annual in-person summit at Camp David in June, but it too is expected to be a digital event.