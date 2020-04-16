UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - G7 To Discuss Coronavirus, Reopening Of Economies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - G7 to Discuss Coronavirus, Reopening of Economies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) G7 leaders are expected to discuss on Thursday joint efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart the global economy which faces its deepest recession in decades amid planet-wide quarantines and disruptions.

The video call will be formally hosted by US President Donald Trump, who chairs the group this year. He is to be joined by colleagues from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The United Kingdom will be represented by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from coronavirus.

G7 nations are among the hardest hit by the pandemic which infected over 2 million people globally and killed more than 130,000.

They are nearing the peak of the outbreak, with draft plans to reopen their economies after weeks of coronavirus-induced shutdowns and may face a significant fallout.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that the global economy will contract by 3.0 percent in 2020, and the UN study warns the pandemic may push an additional 0.5 billion people below poverty lines across the world.

The seven leaders held their first-ever teleconference on the outbreak in March.

The United States was to host its annual in-person summit at Camp David in June, but it too is expected to be a digital event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Canada France Trump Germany David Italy United Kingdom Japan United States March May June 2020 Event From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 April 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

10 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.