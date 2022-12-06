UrduPoint.com

RPT - PREVIEW - Georgia To Hold Senate Runoff On Tuesday After Indecisive Midterm Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 10:10 AM

RPT - PREVIEW - Georgia to Hold Senate Runoff on Tuesday After Indecisive Midterm Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The race for one of Georgia's seats in the US Senate heads to a runoff election on Tuesday after the midterm election last month failed to produce a clear winner, with the seat either flipping Republican or adding to Democrats' slim majority in the upper chamber.

Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock is attempting to defend his seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate was able to garner a majority of votes during the midterm election in November, which saw Republicans take control of the House while Democrats retained control of the Senate.

Warnock, a minister, is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, as well as the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.

Walker, a political newcomer, played in the National Football League and started a chicken product distribution business. Walker received endorsements from figures including former US President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senate race in Georgia has been the most expensive one of the election cycle, with over $300 million expected to be spent on advertisements for the whole year, Politico reported late last month. Warnock led Senate candidates for most money raised this cycle, more than doubling Walker, the report said.

Warnock holds a lead of 52% support to Walker's 48%, according to a CNN poll of likely voters released Friday.

Related Topics

Election Football Senate Business Minority Trump Lead Georgia Chamber Money November Democrats From Race Slim Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

9 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

9 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

9 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.