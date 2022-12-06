RPT: PREVIEW - Georgia to Hold Senate Runoff After Indecisive Midterm Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The race for one of Georgia's seats in the US Senate heads to a runoff election on Tuesday after the midterm election last month failed to produce a clear winner, with the seat either flipping Republican or adding to Democrats' slim majority in the upper chamber.

Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock is attempting to defend his seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate was able to garner a majority of votes during the midterm election in November, which saw Republicans take control of the House while Democrats retained control of the Senate.

Warnock, a minister, is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and chair of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection, as well as the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.

Walker, a political newcomer, played in the National Football League and started a chicken product distribution business. Walker received endorsements from figures including former US President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senate race in Georgia has been the most expensive one of the election cycle, with over $300 million expected to be spent on advertisements for the whole year, Politico reported late last month. Warnock led Senate candidates for most money raised this cycle, more than doubling Walker, the report said.

Warnock holds a lead of 52% support to Walker's 48%, according to a CNN poll of likely voters released Friday.