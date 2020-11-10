RPT: PREVIEW - German, French, Austrian Leaders to Discuss EU Approach to Terrorism on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will host a virtual conference on Tuesday to discuss an EU-wide approach to a rise in terror attacks with his German and Austrian counterparts.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz tweeted on Monday he would go to Paris for a working meeting with Macron on the "joint fight against Islamic terrorism and political islam."

They will be joined by video by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen to thrash out a common security policy.

The videoconference follows a string of Islamist-motivated terror attacks that hit Germany, France and Austria in the past weeks.

Vienna became the latest hotspot in Europe's battle against homegrown terrorism influenced by foreign radicals when an Austrian man of Albanian origin killed four people and wounded 23 others in a shooting spree on November 2.

Five days earlier, a Tunisian immigrant killed three people with a knife in a church in the southern French city of Nice. On October 22, a Chechen-born teenager beheaded a French teacher near Paris for showing cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad to his students.

And in Germany an asylum seeker from Syria killed one person and seriously injured another in a stabbing in downtown Dresden on October 4, with the Federal justice minister saying the attack was proven to have an Islamist background.