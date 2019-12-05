UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - PREVIEW - High-Level Mediterranean Dialogues Forum In Rome To Focus On Regional Challenges

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT - PREVIEW - High-Level Mediterranean Dialogues Forum in Rome to Focus on Regional Challenges

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Annual high-level conference "Mediterranean Dialogues," or MED 2019, will take place in Rome from December 5-7, bringing together heads of states, foreign ministers, UN officials and academia from a broader Mediterranean region to discuss political, social and economic challenges it is facing.

The event is co-organized by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and has been taking place since 2015. It claims to have four priorities or pillars: Shared Prosperity, which is political stability and enabling business environment; Shared Security, which is ending conflicts, fighting terrorism and helping with post-conflict transition; Migration, which is alignment of countertrafficking policies and respect to human rights and Civil Society and Culture.

This year, the conference will be attended by the prime minister of Malta, the president of Chad, the ministers of foreign affairs of Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria, Palestine, Egypt, Libya and others.

Moreover, the incumbent and former UN special envoys for Syria, UN special representative and head of the support mission in Libya, and secretary general of the Arab League are expected to attend.

The first day of the conference will see nine closed-doors fora: the Cooperation Forum, Policy Planners Forum, the Women Forum, the Youth Forum, the Business Forum, the Think Tanks Forum, the Migration Forum, and the Forum on Illicit Trafficking. Separately, the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) will hold the Annual Conference on Water Investment and Financing.

On Friday and Saturday, MED 2019 will hold parallel sessions and "special dialogues". For example, special sessions on Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libyan crisis, terrorism, climate change and energy security are envisaged in the program.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will open the second day of the conference, while Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will address it on the final day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Syria Business Palestine Iran Water Russia Turkey Egypt Civil Society Iraq Qatar Rome Algeria Tunisia Chad Saudi Arabia Libya Malta December Women 2015 2019 Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

10 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

10 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.