UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - IAEA Ministerial Nuclear Energy Conference Kicks Off In Washington Without Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - IAEA Ministerial Nuclear Energy Conference Kicks Off in Washington Without Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) ministerial conference on nuclear power in the 21st century is kicking off in Washington October 26-28, however, Russia's representatives will not participate as a result of the US government not providing them the necessary visas.

"The conference will provide a forum for ministers, policymakers, senior officials and experts to engage in high-level dialogue on the role of nuclear energy in the transition to clean energy sources, and its contribution to sustainable development and climate change mitigation," IAEA said in a description on the event website.

Participants will discuss key issues related to the development and deployment of nuclear energy, including the reliability and flexibility of the nuclear industry during the COVID-19 global crisis and its contribution to economic recovery efforts amid the ongoing global pandemic, the description said.

The Russian delegation - comprised of representatives from the state energy corporation Rosatom and the technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor - planned to take part in the ministerial meeting but was not provided the necessary visas by the US government.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow considers it unacceptable that the US government did not issue the requisite visas to the Russian delegation.

The US government's refusal to provide visas grossly violates the norms in the agreement between the IAEA and the state hosting the event, which gives grounds to rethink whether it is advisable to hold international forums in the United States, Zakharova said.

"This is another reason to think about whether it is worth trusting holding of large international forums in a country that is not able to organize them properly," Zakharova added.

Rosatom said that its Director General Alexei Likhachev would participate in the conference via video link.

The conference will feature numerous speakers, including US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, TerraPower Founder and Chairman Bill Gates, China's Sanmen Nuclear Power Company President Wu Yuanming and Nuclear Power Corporation of India President B. C. Pathak, among others.

The fifth International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century, organized in cooperation with the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the US capital.

The planned topics to be addressed include creating the conditions for wider deployment of nuclear energy, extending and expanding the clean energy contribution of existing nuclear power plants, pursuing early deployment of advanced reactor and waste management technologies as well as effective regulatory oversight for the future of nuclear energy, according to the description.

Related Topics

India Century Moscow Russia China Washington Nuclear Company Bill Gates United States October Event From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th October 2022

2 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of I ..

At UN, Pakistan urges faithful implementation of Indo-Pak Indus Water Treaty

11 hours ago
 New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate ..

New UK Prime Minister Sunak May Face Similar Fate as Truss Amid Economic Storm

11 hours ago
 Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ni ..

Estonian Foreign Minister Urges EU to Introduce Ninth Sanctions Package Against ..

11 hours ago
 US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers ..

US State Dept. Says in Contact With Griner Lawyers After Russian Court Upholds S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.