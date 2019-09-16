UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - IAEA To Start 63rd Annual General Conference

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - IAEA to Start 63rd Annual General Conference

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a UN nuclear watchdog, will start its 63rd General Conference in Vienna, which will run for five days, on Monday.

The meetings are expected to address a wide range of issues, including the application of the agency's safeguards in the middle East and North Korea as tensions remain high around the collapsing Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

The UN nuclear watchdog is also set to address a range of internal issues, including the IAEA's annual report, financial statements for 2018 as well as to approve a programme and budget for 2020-2021. Besides, delegates will vote to elect 11 new members to the IAEA's 35-member board of Governors.

The conference comes after the UN nuclear watchdog's director general, Yukiya Amano, passed away in July. The agency is expected to appoint a new director general by October, and four countries ” Argentina, Burkina Faso, Romania and Slovakia ” have submitted their candidates.

Acting Director General Cornel Feruta, a renowned Romanian diplomat, and Argentine Envoy to the IAEA Rafael Grossi are widely seen as frontrunners. The latter told Sputnik during his visit to Moscow last week that he had received many signals of support, in particular from the Latin American countries, adding that he would use the IAEA General Conference and the UN General Assembly that is set to begin later this week for further networking in order to win support for his candidature.

The other two candidates are Burkina Faso's Lassina Zerbo, the executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, and Slovakia's Marta Ziakova, who was elected as the president of the 62nd IAEA General Conference in 2018.

The IAEA's General Conference is also expected to feature a two-day Scientific Forum on cancer control that is expected to address radiotherapy and nuclear medicine. The General Conference will also feature some 86 side events.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Moscow Washington Vote Budget Nuclear Visit Vienna Pyongyang Argentina Burkina Faso Romania Slovakia North Korea Middle East July October 2018 Cancer From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohamed bin Salman discuss cons ..

7 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi praises achievements of Traffic S ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles martyrs&#039; families

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends closing ceremony of Moha ..

11 hours ago

UAE win 43 jiu-jitsu medals in Los Angeles

11 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on martyrdom of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.