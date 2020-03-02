RPT: PREVIEW - Israel Heads to Third Election in Year, But Polls Show Main Rivals Neck and Neck, Again

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Israelis are heading to their third election in twelve months on Monday, but the outlook does not seem to be any different from the previous two round of voting in which neither incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party nor his nemesis Benny Gantz's Blue and White alliance secure enough seats in the Knesset to forge a coalition.

The latest opinion polls show another tie between Likud and Blue and White. Israel's Channel 12 predicted Likud to win 35 seats, followed by Blue and White with 33 seats. Channel 13, in turn, projected both parties to win 33 seats each. Yet, in both scenarios, Netanyahu and Gantz fall several seats short of forming a 61 seats-strong bloc to form a government.

Israel's third election in a year comes after Netanyahu stood next to US President Donald Trump in late January as the latter unveiled his administration's much-anticipated Mideast peace plan, then heading to Moscow to take home Naama Issachar, an Israeli national pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin after having been sentenced for 7.5 years for drug smuggling. Yet, all these moves had a limited impact on Netanyahu's popular support, Gideon Rahat, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and a professor in the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told Sputnik.

"Everybody understand that all of these moves are about electioneering. I think that maybe the supporters are happy with them, and the opponents are understanding and feeling that it is cynical. So I don't think that it really changed much," the expert said.

So say the polls: Likud's projected results do not significantly differ from the party's performance in previous elections ” 35 seats in April and 32 seats in September. According to Rahat, the moves taken by Netanyahu mainly sought to control the narrative, diverting the attention of voters from his corruption charges.

"In this sense it is successful, but otherwise it didn't really boost so much interest," he said.

The continued deadlock may see Israelis going heading to another, already the fourth election this fall.

"I'm not sure what will be at the end but, according to what we see, that the possibility of having another election is on the table. It happened already so it can happen again," Rahat said, noting, however, a change in one of the parties' behavior might change this equation.

Just like last September and April, this time all eyes will not be on the vote results themselves, but on coalition talks that come after and that will determine the future of Israel's politics. Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, projected to win six-seven seats in Monday vote, will be a kingmaker again. After the past round of voting, Liberman urged for a broad unity government with both Likud and Blue and White but the parties failed to reach a compromise, which largely forced a Monday vote. Eli Avidar, a lawmaker from Yisrael Beytenu, however, pledged that this time his party will "pick a side," which can finally put an end to the months-long stalemate in the Israeli politics.

Yet, there are still too many unknowns to make any solid forecast of how the election and subsequent coalition play out, Professor Rahat stressed.

One of such unknowns could be a corruption trial that Netanyahu is set to stand two weeks after the vote, on March 17.

"He will do his best to avoid a trial and buy as much time as he can. That's clear. That's what he's been doing over a year. Whether he will succeed or not depends on the behaviour of the voters and also the behaviour of the court system, which is a relatively independent, but nevertheless under very strong pressures from the political system," Rahat stressed.

Israel has been in a political crisis since Netanyahu called a snap election and last April, and the Monday election will show whether Israel gets closer to breaking Belgium's 2011 anti-record of 589 without an elected government.