WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will end his week-long Group of Seven (G7) tour in Washington, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden to discuss the further strengthening of the military alliance between the two countries.

Kishida, who took office in October, has been on the G7 tour since Monday and has already visited France, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom in a bid to strengthen relations with the G7 countries.

The Biden-Kishida summit on Friday will be the final one in a series of high-level meetings between top Japanese and US officials this week that focused mainly on security-related issues.

During a 2+2 ministerial meeting on Wednesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada met with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and agreed that attacks from or within space against either country could lead to the invocation of Article 5 of their bilateral treaty.

The officials also agreed that the United States will optimize its force posture in Japan by stationing more "versatile and resilient capabilities" there, while Washington will closely coordinate with Tokyo for the latter to employ a counter-strike capability and enhance security in the region.

On Thursday, Austin and Hamada signed new arrangements to enhance the opportunities for Japan and the United States to cooperate in the field of advanced technologies.

According to the White House, Kishida will arrive in Washington after consulting closely with the Biden administration and regional partners on the release of Japan's new national security strategy, including a commitment to boosting Tokyo's defense spending on 2% of GDP and to investing more in new defense capabilities.

The United States welcomes Japan's new strategy and its willingness to spend more on defense and security, the White House said.

As part of Japan's new strategy, Tokyo plans to buy hundreds of US-made Tomahawk missiles capable of reaching potential targets in China, several media outlets reported in recent weeks, citing officials in both governments.

Kishida and Biden will likely also discuss the introduction of semiconductor export controls with respect to China after the United States curbed its hi-tech exports to its Primary rival in 2022, according to media reports.

Also, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will welcome Kishida to the NASA Headquarters in Washington at 4:30 p.m. EST (21:30 GMT) on Friday. In addition, Blinken and Hayashi are expected to sign an agreement that "will build on the nation's commitment to the peaceful, transparent exploration of space," NASA said.

Finally, Kishida and Biden will discuss North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, according to the White House.