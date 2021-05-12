RPT: PREVIEW - Lavrov, UN Chief Guterres to Meet in Moscow on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday in Moscow.

The meeting will take place as part of the UN chief's working visit to Russia on May 12-13.

Lavrov and Guterres will discuss in detail a wide range of international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the climate issue.

"I expect to have the chance to discuss, according to what was agreed, all the, I would say, key security concerns in today's world: be it in Libya, be it in Syria, be it in Yemen, in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, and to exchange views on what is needed in order to address these conflicts and contribute to a peaceful resolution of all the conflicts in the world," Guterres said in an interview with the Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow.

According to Guterres, this visit is aimed at a strengthening of the "very important cooperation" between Russia and the United Nations in all areas of the organization's activities, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, biodiversity, human rights and others.