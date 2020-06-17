UrduPoint.com
RPT: PREVIEW - NATO Defense Ministers to Discuss Russia's Military Build-Up at Teleconference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The NATO defense ministers will hold an online meeting on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to address the growth of Russia's military capabilities.

The North Atlantic Council, the chief political decision-making authority within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), will hold a meeting at the level of the defense ministers via a secure video conference, addressing the issues of resilience, missions and operations, the alliance said in a statement.

According to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the meeting will discuss the security implications of Moscow increasing the number of dual-capable and nuclear missiles, and boosting its military strength with hypersonic armaments. The ministers are expected to adopt a host of political and military measures in response.

Stoltenberg has added that a new overarching operation plan to counteract a possible second wave of the coronavirus disease will be discussed as well, including stockpiling medical equipment and creating a fund for quick purchases of medical supplies.

The update of the allies' national resilience guidelines in energy, communications and transport will also be on the agenda. The defense ministers will address cyberthreats, supply chain security, and foreign ownership, as well as foreign missions and operations, including the ones in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Russia has repeatedly pointed to increased activities of NATO forces close to its border. One example occurred earlier in June, when Russia's Defense Ministry registered heightened activity of the US and NATO forces near its borders, including the Defender-Europe 20 military exercise and the first naval exercise in the Barents Sea since the end of the Cold War.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed the country's leadership in cutting-edge weaponry, including hypersonic weapons.

