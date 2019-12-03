RPT: PREVIEW - NATO Summit to Begin in London on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The two-day meeting between the NATO heads of state and government will start on Tuesday in the UK capital of London.

The organization's official outreach event titled "NATO Engages: Innovating the Alliance," in which NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and other leaders are expected to speak, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, according to a press release. Later in the day, UK Queen Elizabeth II will host a reception for participants of the NATO Leaders Meeting.

The official meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of heads of state and government will take place on Wednesday after Stoltenberg's doorstep statement and his handshake ceremony with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The summit will be closed after the final press conference of the secretary general.

The leaders of NATO member states are expected to adopt a final communique at the end of the summit that will reflect the bloc's position on the regional and international agenda's key issues.

According to a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the communique will once again point out the need to conduct the policy of deterrence and dialogue toward Russia.

Moreover, leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Turkey will also hold a quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit on Tuesday, focusing on the situation in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reportedly set to secure funding from Germany, France and the United Kingdom to help Ankara carry out its Syrian policy, including the return of Syrian refugees home.