RPT: PREVIEW - OPEC+ to Hold New Round of Oil Cut Talks on Wednesday Against Backdrop of Hurricane Ida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The meeting of the OPEC Conference and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is set to convene online on Wednesday at 15:00 GMT to decide on the volume of oil production cuts, as the market is bracing itself for the consequences of Hurricane Ida.

In July, the OPEC+ countries agreed to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022, increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month starting August.

The meeting will focus on the parties' compliance with output cuts prescribed by the deal, as well as whether or not to approve the next quota increase.

For the month of July, compliance with production adjustments for OPEC members and their oil producing allies, known as OPEC+, was estimated at 110% by the International Energy Agency (IEA), with OPEC countries' compliance totaling 116%, while non-OPEC nations complied by 99%.

The world oil supply is also expected to grow at a faster rate in 2022, as non-OPEC+ nations are expected to increase their supply by 1.7 mbd, with the United States projected to account for almost 60% of it, the IAE stated in its latest oil market report. This leaves OPEC+ with several options, such as a pause, continuation or even reversal of its production cuts, the agency noted, adding that production curbs are unlikely to be relaxed in a linear fashion in 2022.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has also urged OPEC to reconsider its volume cuts, citing the needs of the global economy, which has been recovering from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With negotiations to begin tomorrow, Hurricane Ida has already shut down about 95% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico; however, whether or not it will have a lasting effect will depend on the level of damage done to oil installations in the region.

The upcoming meeting may prove to have a greater effect, according to Denis Badyanov, an analyst at the Russian management company Alfa Capital.

"The hurricane stopped 90% of production in the gulf ” this is about 1.6 barrels a day. For global consumption this volume is hardly significant," Badyanov said, describing the hurricane as a short-term factor.

On Tuesday, the price of Brent's November futures decreased by about 1.01 percentage point, while WTI's October futures suffered a similar drop of roughly 1.07 percentage point.

The OPEC+ production cut deal was reached in April 2020 by 23 countries, including ten OPEC members, amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide.