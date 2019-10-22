RPT: PREVIEW - Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Turkish Operation, Creation of Safe Zone in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will receive his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the Russian resort city of Sochi and discuss with him recent developments in Syria.

The Turkish military operation against the Kurdish militia in northeastern Syria will be a key topic on the agenda of the negotiations.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the leaders will focus on the task of ensuring the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, fighting the remaining terrorist groups and promoting the peace progress via holding the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

On Friday, Erdogan said that he would discuss with Putin creation of a safe zone along the Syrian-Turkish border, which will be 32 kilometers (20 miles) wide and 444 kilometers long.

The Turkish president also expressed a wish to reach an agreement with Russia on possible withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

One more topic of the talks will be the 120-hour ceasefire agreement, which expires on Tuesday. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday that the further developments in Syria would be a subject to discussions.

According to Peskov, the leaders will also touch upon the bilateral relations.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring in northeaster Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as terrorists. The offensive has faced widespread condemnation from across the globe. On Thursday, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in northern Syria to allow the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the area.