RPT: PREVIEW - Putin, Maduro to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, will hold on Wednesday a meeting in Russia to discuss many bilateral and regional issues.

On Tuesday, Maduro arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow, accompanied by Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo. Both Venezuelan officials are likely to visit the office of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, opened in Moscow earlier in September, according to a source.

The visit was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Maduro's visit to Russia would "take place soon enough," adding that the exact dates would be announced later. On Monday, Maduro said that he was heading for Russia in several hours.

The Venezuelan president stressed that he planned to discuss the dynamics of bilateral relations and to find ways to boost cooperation, particularly in the economic, cultural and social spheres.

According to Peskov, the leaders will have a tete-a-tete meeting, followed by the Russian-Venezuelan talks in the format of a working breakfast.

The Kremlin spokesman said the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations and direct interference of third countries in elections in Venezuela.

Russia is supporting Venezuelan President Maduro as the only legitimate leader of the country amid the sharp political crisis that erupted in Venezuela in January after opposition leader Juan Guaido had proclaimed himself as interim head of state. Many Western countries, including the United States, announced their support for Guaido, unlike Russia.

Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of his country during an interview with the Rossiya 24 news channel.

Despite the sharp political crisis, Venezuela also continues to develop bilateral economic and military cooperation with Russia. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Russia and Venezuela will boost bilateral economic cooperation, saying that new opportunities for cooperation are emerging in mining and mechanic engineering.