UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - Putin To Have Final Meeting With Merkel In Moscow Ahead Of Her Retirement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Putin to Have Final Meeting With Merkel in Moscow Ahead of Her Retirement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold on Friday his last official meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is planning to retire from politics after her country holds a general election in September.

The meeting, which will take place in Moscow, will be dedicated to the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, and several pressing international and regional issues, according to the Kremlin. Meanwhile, the German government stated that the leaders will discuss the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent developments in Afghanistan, and the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Another issue, inevitable in such meetings, is the fate of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The leaders will also hold a joint press conference and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The previous visit of the German chancellor to Moscow was last January.

Merkel announced in 2018 that this will be her last term as chancellor, making the upcoming German elections especially exciting as the party that wins the most votes will have its candidate become the new chancellor. Merkel's own Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) is hoping to replace her with Armin Laschet.

Whoever emerges victorious, this will be the end of an era in Russian-German relations, as both Putin and Merkel have years of experience dealing with one another, full of interactions both pleasant and bitter.

One notable incident occurred in 2007 when Putin's pet Labrador Konni entered the room and scared Merkel, who is afraid of dogs after having been bitten by one in 1995. Some media outlets went so far as to claim that Putin made it happen on purpose.

When asked by German journalists in 2016, the Russian president admitted that he had not been aware of Merkel's phobia at the time and simply wanted to be a gracious host by showing off his dog. Putin also said that he had cleared the air with Merkel and apologized for the incident.

Among other not-so-pleasant interactions were those during the 2014 crisis in Ukraine when Merkel had dozens of phone calls with Putin on the matter. Her biographer Ralph Bollmann even described those talks as "duels" in his book about the chancellor. The author also noted that the two could go so far in their conversations as to begin shouting at each other.

Despite that, the relationship between the two was among the cornerstones of European and global politics, and the Moscow visit may become a fine coda thereto.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia German Fine Visit Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel January May September Gas 2016 2018 Christian Media From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2021

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

10 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.