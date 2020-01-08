RPT: PREVIEW - Russian, Turkish Presidents to Inaugurate TurkStream Gas Pipeline on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Istanbul for Wednesday's ceremonial launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline and talks with his Turkish counterpart.

The two leaders also presided over a ceremony in Istanbul last November that marked the completion of TurkStream's underwater section.

The double-string pipeline with a total annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters runs from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea. The parallel pipelines will ship gas for Turkish and European consumption.

Putin is expected to use the occasion to speak with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about conflicts in Syria and Libya. Bilateral and international issues are also on the agenda.

The Russian and Turkish leaders will discuss the future of Syria and the crises in the US-Iranian ties during their meeting on Wednesday, according to the Turkish presidential spokesman.

Wednesday's ceremony will also be attended by the leaders of Serbia and Bulgaria President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Both Balkan countries will be major recipients of gas coming through TurkStream.

TurkStream's European-bound segment is part of Russia's plan to diversify gas shipments away from Ukraine despite its five-year gas transit deal with Kiev, analysts told Sputnik.

"There are multiple routes supplying Russian gas to Europe. If one meets problems the others can compensate," said Charles Ellinas from the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center.

Russia has already begun shipping gas to Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia through Turkey, replacing a route that crossed Ukraine and Romania.

As a result, the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline was emptied last week.

Ellinas said the new route would instead bring gas to a part of Europe that was not well-supplied. On top of that, Bulgaria has finished a pipeline link that connects TurkStream to a gas network it shares with Serbia.

Julian Bowden, of Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said the now-idle Trans-Balkan pipeline could be used for other regional gas deliveries, diversifying gas shipments to Southeast Europe.

Bowden estimated that TurkStream's launch will boost gas transit through Turkey to an annual 25 billion cubic feet, about 5 percent of Europe's imports.

This will not turn Turkey into a major energy hub but will give it "a seat at the gas table" in the Southeast Europe's market, he argued.

Zenonas Tziarras from Nicosia-based PRIO Cyprus Centre said that TurkStream's launch brought Turkey a step closer to becoming a gas hub for Europe but Ankara needed to change its regional policy to be viewed as such by neighbors.

"Important limitations still exist when it comes to the Mediterranean aspect of Ankara's strategy due to the geopolitical polarization that its policies create," he told Sputnik.

Experts agreed that sanctions slapped on TurkStream by the United States at the end of last year were "too little too late" considered they aimed to prevent the pipeline from being completed.