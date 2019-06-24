UrduPoint.com
RPT: PREVIEW - Russia's Medvedev, France's Philippe To Meet On Monday To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Russia's Medvedev, France's Philippe to Meet on Monday to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe will hold talks in France's northern port city of Le Havre on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries and topical international issues.

According to Medvedev's and Philippe's press offices, during the meeting, the two ministers are expected to discuss the French-Russian cooperation in trade, energy, economy, culture and other areas, as well as crises in Syria and Ukraine. The talks will be followed by a joint press conference and a working dinner.

The French government said Medvedev's visit was an opportunity to continue dialogue at the level of prime ministers two years after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to France.

Putin met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles in May 2017. Their talks focused on prospects for developing bilateral relations between Moscow and Paris in economic, political, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as key international and regional issues, including combating terrorism.

During a joint press conference, both leaders expressed desire to continue dialogue on issues of common interest.

