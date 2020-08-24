RPT: PREVIEW - Syrian Constitutional Committee to Resume Work in Geneva After 9-Month Break on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will resume its work on Monday after a long pause, seeking to start discussions on the essence of the future constitution of the country with the mediation of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The new session starting on August 24 will be held in a narrower format of the so-called Small Body - 45 members out of 150 participants of the committee in total, including co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari from the government side and Hadi Bahra from the opposition side. The meeting will take place for first time since November last year after the long delay caused not only by the coronavirus pandemic, but also by the difficulties that the two sides - government and the opposition - faced in agreeing on the agenda.

"This forthcoming session has been made possible by the Co-Chairs agreeing an agenda, which is, and I quote: 'In line with the mandate, the Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure of the Constitutional Committee, discussing the national foundations and principles'," Pedersen said in his address to the Security Council on August 19.

On Friday, the special envoy said all 45 members of the Small Body would be able to arrive and attend the talks. Additionally, representatives from Russia, Iran, Turkey and the United States will be in Geneva to observe the process. The work of the committee itself, however, is fully Syrian-owned and Syrian-led, and only the UN special envoy is present during the meetings as a mediator.

Washington has already announced that it sent Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn. After Geneva, they will travel to Istanbul and Ankara to meet with the Syrian opposition groups, according to the State Department.

At the new meeting, the Constitutional Committee will hopefully start substantial discussions of the future constitution - something it could not achieve in the previous rounds.

The committee managed to have two sessions before the end of 2019. The first was deemed successful, as participants managed to agree on the rules of conduct and hear each others' views during initial statements. However, the second meeting, which was held at the end of November in a narrower format of 45 members, exposed long-standing differences between the sides of the conflict. The government delegation insisted on discussing terrorism issues, as it did during the Geneva talks in previous years, while the opposition side asserted the committee was created specifically for constitutional matters and proposed to discuss terrorism outside of the body. As a result, no meaningful sessions took place.

"We are committed to start our discussions on the substance of the future constitution, we have [hope] that the other side would be as committed as us," Hadi Bahra, co-chair of the Constitutional Committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview ahead of the new talks.

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for government, opposition and civil society and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution was made back in January 2018, during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi. However, it was not until October 30, 2019, that the committee could hold its first session.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a phone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Syria and reaffirmed the readiness of Russia and Turkey "to provide all possible support" to the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, according to the Russian foreign ministry.