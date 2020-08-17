UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - Top US, Russian Arms Control Officials To Resume Talks On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Top US, Russian Arms Control Officials to Resume Talks on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Russian deputy foreign minister in charge of nonproliferation and his US counterpart will meet in Vienna on Monday for two days of talks on arms control, aimed at extending a pact that caps their nuclear weapon stocks.

The New START, the last major arms control deal between the two nuclear powers, will expire in February. The United States hopes to negotiate a successor deal that would include China, an ambition seen as unrealistic in both Moscow and Beijing.

Marshall Billingslea, the chief US negotiator, tweeted ahead of the talks that he would lead one of the highest level delegations ever and expected Russia to reciprocate the move with the same seriousness.

Russia's Sergey Ryabkov told media on Sunday that he did not expect much from the new round of talks, which would follow up on their June 22 meeting and expert consultations in late July.

He explained that the countries diverged too much in several aspects.

The Russian diplomat added, however, that the fact the Cold-War era rivals were discussing the subject of arms control was a good thing, since the two powers had no talks on the matter three months ago. 

In a Sunday interview with the Russian Kommersant daily, Ryabkov said he wanted the talks to go beyond "warheads and transparency" and cover other nuclear-capable carrier weapons. Billingslea said on Friday he had discussed ground-launched cruise missiles with NATO envoys in Vienna.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia China Nuclear Vienna Beijing Same Lead United States February June July Stocks Sunday Media From Weapon

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 August 2020

40 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

10 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.