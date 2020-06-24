UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - Trump, Duda Expected To Boost US-Polish Defense Ties During Talks At White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Trump, Duda Expected to Boost US-Polish Defense Ties During Talks at White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) President Donald Trump and visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda are expected to significantly boost defense and energy cooperation between their countries in a new series of bilateral agreements and contracts during talks at the White House on Wednesday.

Duda confirmed last week that he had received an official invitation to visit the United States and said that he and Trump would discuss cooperation in the fields of defense, energy and cybersecurity.

The United States will deploy 2,000 servicemen to Poland instead of initially planned 1,000, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Warsaw newspaper Gazeta Prawna, in addition to the troops, the command of the V Corps of the US Armed Forces, which is now in Germany, will be also relocated to Poland.

The United States and Poland are finalizing their work on a bilateral strategic defense cooperation agreement, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

Duda and Trump plan to sign the Defense Cooperation Act, regulating the conditions under which US troops will be stationed in Poland, Gazeta Prawna said.

Another US official said the two countries have more than 100 active military initiatives with a total value of over $15 billion. Poland, the official added, is part of the F-35 fighter program and has acquired PATRIOT missile defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket systems.

These modernization projects will allow Warsaw to strengthen its capability and be a "very strong partner" to the United States bilaterally and within NATO, the official added.

Moreover, Washington also plans to deploy about 30 F-16 fighter jets to the Eastern European state.

During the visit to the United States, Duda reportedly plans to sign an agreement to receive five C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, that were previously in use with the US Armed Forces. According to the media outlet, Warsaw will also announce its intention to purchase AH-64 Apache or Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

Trump said earlier in June that he was planning to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hopes Washington will relocate the troops to Poland.

The United States is also taking steps that will allow Poland to build a nuclear plant using American technology, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Duda, he is also planning to address "trade cooperation between Poland and the US, as well as US trade cooperation with the countries of the Three Seas Initiative [12 European countries]."

US and Polish leaders are also expected to tackle the topic of telecommunications security, including the development of the 5G communication standard.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Technology Washington Nuclear White House Visit Trump Germany Warsaw Poland United States 5G June Media From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

10 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.