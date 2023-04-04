Close
RPT: PREVIEW - Trump Set To Appear In Manhattan Criminal Court For Arraignment Amid Heightened Security

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 11:20 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Trump Set to Appear in Manhattan Criminal Court for Arraignment Amid Heightened Security

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former President Donald Trump will make a historic appearance at a Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment with the city on high alert.

Last week, a Manhattan grand jury comprised of 23 people voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump denies the allegations and the affair and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" rooted in political persecution.

Trump's arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. EST (6:15 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday, where he will formally be read a list of charges that have been reported to consist of at least 30 counts of business-related fraud, though the indictment has remained sealed.

Since an arraignment is a criminal defendant's first court appearance, Trump may be expected to appear for fingerprints and legal paperwork during a process that takes place behind closed doors and usually takes a few hours.

Trump, who is entitled to the same due process as ordinary citizens despite his elevated status and secret service detail, will appear before a judge afterward and is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

Trump's legal team said the president will likely not be in handcuffs but a mugshot is possible.

The New York Police Department bolstered security fencing around the premises of the Manhattan judicial buildings ahead of tomorrow's arraignment, which is expected to cause road closures and draw the attention of protesters gathering in support of the former president, who is still running in the 2024 presidential election.

Officers have also erected barricades around Trump Tower, where Trump is staying on Monday night ahead of his court appearance.

The NYPD has said that it is unconcerned about the arraignment causing threats to the city and has focused on coordinating security logistics with the secret service in addition to traffic closures and possible crowd control.

The police told Sputnik there is increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs amid possible Trump protests, but there are currently no credible threats to the city.

Trump is expected to be back in Florida by Tuesday night. Trump's office said the former president will deliver a speech at 8:15 p.m. EST at his resort in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has said he will be appealing the indictment, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased.

