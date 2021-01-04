UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - UK Judge To Rule On Monday Whether WikiLeaks Founder Assange Can Be Extradited To US

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - UK Judge to Rule on Monday Whether WikiLeaks Founder Assange Can Be Extradited to US

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser will deliver on Monday her verdict on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

Assange's extradition trial ended at London's Old Bailey court on October 1 after his defense team spent four weeks trying to prove that Assange was being indicted for political reasons.

Although the judge presiding the hearing will hand over her verdict on his extradition on Monday morning at London's Old Bailey courthouse, UK Home Office Minister Priti Patel will have the final say in case Baraitser grants the request filed by the US.

It is also expected that the losing side will file for an appeal, so the extradition hearings will probably continue for months, even years, to come.

The US Department of Justice is seeking the extradition of Assange on 17 espionage charges and on one count of computer misuse, which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

The whistleblower has been held in a UK maximum security prison since he was arrested at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012. Although he served the whole sentence a long time ago, the UK court has refused to release him until the extradition case is over.

Related Topics

Hearing Afghanistan Jail Iraq London United Kingdom United States April October 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

9 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

10 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.