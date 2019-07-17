UrduPoint.com
RPT - PREVIEW: Union Of Russian Cities To Take Part In US Sister Cities Conference In Texas

Wed 17th July 2019

RPT - PREVIEW: Union of Russian Cities to Take Part in US Sister Cities Conference in Texas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) A delegation of the Union of Russian Cities (URC) will participate in the US Sister Cities National Conference that is taking place in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday.

"There are several people coming from Moscow representing the Union of Russian Cities," Sister Cities International Chairman Emeritus Bill Boerum told Sputnik.

About 700 participants are gathering in Houston to exchange views and experiences as well as discuss the possibilities of cooperation among cities.

Boerum explained that the Sister Cities International is organizing conferences every year in different US cities.

"They provide an opportunity for members to learn about best practices and success stories regarding relationships around the world," Boerum said.

This year's conference agenda does not contain a part on Russia, but the Russian delegation will be able to informally meet with US representatives and invite them to participate in the US-Russia sister cities conference in Lipetsk set for October.

"They will meet with our members informally and encourage them to come to the conference in Russia in October," Boerum said.

"They and we will have a table so the people who are interested can come up and get information about the conference."

Boerum highlighted the importance of cooperation between US and Russian municipalities given that it can provide new impetus in the relations between the two countries.

Boerum also noted that 60 Russian cities have relations with US cities.

"We want to bring that network to life," he said.

The Houston conference is designed to spark business opportunities between different cities and provide practical tools for networking and collaboration, according to the conference organizers.

Participants are scheduled to discuss a variety of topics, including diplomacy through sports and music, innovation technologies, the business of art. The conference also includes summits between US and Chinese cities as well as German and African cities.

Sister Cities International is the US-based global organization established 60 years ago. The organization has established more than 2,000 partnerships between cities in 146 countries.

