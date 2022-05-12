RPT: PREVIEW - US-ASEAN Leaders to Discuss Security, Economic Matters in Region, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss during the ASEAN summit this week the security concerns and economic opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region, including other urgent matters related to Myanmar as well as to Ukraine, a senior Biden administration official said during a conference call.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. The White House said it did not invite the Myanmar junta and the outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decided to skip the summit.

During their stay in Washington, the ASEAN leaders will meet with congressional leaders on Capitol Hill on Thursday, the Biden administration official said but did not disclose details about the topics of the planned discussions, the official said.

The ASEAN leaders will attend a meeting with senior US trade officials and business leaders and CEOs to discuss strengthening trade ties, the official said.

The ASEAN leaders will also attend a dinner hosted by Biden that will offer an opportunity for the US president to hear about what the group's goals are and how the United States can help achieve them, the official said.

The official pointed out that Biden and his ASEAN counterparts will also have broad discussions about Ukraine and Russia, including what next steps the United States may take to address the matter.

Myanmar will also be a subject of intense deliberation in all of the meetings during the US-ASEAN Summit, the US official added.

US media previously reported that there will be no planned private meetings between Biden and each of the ASEAN leaders, but the US official mentioned that Biden will have quick and private discussions with each of the ASEAN leaders in at the summit.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet ASEAN leaders to discuss matters on maritime cooperation, pandemic recovery, and health security, according to the official. Harris will also host a separate meeting with ASEAN leaders and Biden administration officials that will focus on climate, clean energy, and sustainable development.