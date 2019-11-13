UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - US Begins Public Impeachment Hearings Amid Row Over Whistleblower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - US Begins Public Impeachment Hearings Amid Row Over Whistleblower

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Public hearings over the US House's impeachment probe are set to kick-off on Wednesday with tensions running high over whether the whistleblower who helped trigger the process should testify.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

The Democrats have also accused Trump of using Ukraine military aid as leverage over Zelenskyy, although the US president has repeatedly said there was no quid pro quo during the phone call.

US House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff earlier this month announced that the committee would hold its first public hearing this week.

Wednesday's public hearings are scheduled to begin with testimony from Acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian affairs George Kent.

The diplomats are expected to potentially provide details on the pressure campaign on the Ukraine government and the activities of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who made several trips to Kiev.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify on November 15.

Yale medical school psychiatrist Bandy Lee told the Washington Examiner on Friday that a group of medical specialists are seeking to testify next week about Trump's mental health. The group comprises of four psychiatrists, a clinical neuropsychologist, a neurologist, and an internist, the report said.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters and the opposition in Congress have waged a war in recent days and weeks over who should testify. The Republicans want the Bidens and the whistleblower to deliver public testimony to which the Democrats are staunchly opposed.

Hamline University Department of Political Science Professor David Schultz told Sputnik that exposing the identity of the whistleblower was crucial to Trump's defense strategy.

"Trump and the Republicans want to out the anonymous whistleblower who first reported on the president's telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president," Schultz said. "Exposing him, along with subpoenaing Hunter Biden in the Trump inquiry, are at the heart of Trump's impeachment defense."

White House lawyers have repeatedly rejected requests for Trump administration officials to testify in any briefings, public or private - a move that has enraged House Democrats.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Washington Lawyers Trump David George Kiev July September November Democrats Congress From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Case adjourned as Meesha’s lawyer not appeared o ..

2 minutes ago

Karakarm Express slips from track, leaves several ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

11 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.