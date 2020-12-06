UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: PREVIEW - Venezuelans To Head To Polls For Parliamentary Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - Venezuelans to Head to Polls for Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Venezuelans will go to the polls on Sunday to elect the country's parliament for the next five years.

The South American country is holding its 26th election since Chavismo, the left-wing ideology of Venezuela's ex-President Hugo Chavez became the political doctrine of power elites in 1999. Sunday's elections will see citizens elect 277 new lawmakers ” 111 more than in previous elections ” from 107 political parties and associations with 14,400 candidates running for seats in the unicameral National Assembly.

Polling stations will open at 7 a.m. local time (14:00 GMT) and close at 6 p.m., unless electoral authorities have cause to extend it.

The ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and other allied parties will face off a coalition of opposition factions, which currently holds a parliamentary majority.

President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to regain control of the National Assembly, which remains the only government institution in the hands of the opposition.

The National Assembly's contested speaker, opposition leader Juan Guaido, is demanding a boycott of the Sunday vote and has denounced it as a fraud, while the United States, European Union and Organization of American States (OAS) have all voiced concerns regarding the upcoming elections.

This summer, Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power in January 2019, said that 27 opposition parties had agreed to not participate in the elections.

ALL IN AS TENSIONS ARE RUNNING HIGH

Just days before the parliamentary elections kick-off, Maduro made a bold announcement in a televised address, saying that he would resign if the opposition forces won the vote.

"If we win, we will go ahead, but I should also say that my fate is in your hands. If the opposition wins, I will step down from the post of president. If the opposition wins the elections, I will no longer stay here, my fate is in the hands of the Venezuelan people," Maduro has said.

Some experts told Sputnik that Venezuela's opposition appears to be losing ground ahead of the elections, after a year of the power struggle between US-backed Guaido and Maduro, a struggle aggravated by months of political unrest, and economic downturn from US sanctions.

The situation became difficult for the opposition on January 5, 2020 when security forces blocked opposition lawmakers, including Guaido, from entering the parliament, which allowed the ruling Socialist Party elect pro-Maduro lawmaker Luis Parra as the new speaker. The parliamentary leadership has been disputed ever since.

"The Venezuelan opposition and its allies have made very serious mistakes, such as not making full use of the momentum at the time Guaido took the reins of the National Assembly and invoked the Constitution to declare his legitimate presidency. After one year, it has lost valuable steam, making any transition much more difficult," Enrico Mario Santi, a research professor at California's Claremont Graduate University, told Sputnik.

The United Nations and the European Union were among the first to receive a letter from Venezuela inviting their observes to monitor the country's parliamentary elections.

The EU has turned down the invitation after its demand that the vote be postponed was refused by Caracas.

Whereas, the UN, Caribbean Community, the African Union and the Council of Latin American Electoral Experts are expected to be present.

In late October, Caracas also invited Russian observers. On December 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Moscow would send its group of observers to monitor the upcoming vote. Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that he would be part of the observation mission in Venezuela.

Russia has expressed hope that Western countries would  make no biased assessment of the elections.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly United Nations Moscow Russia Parliament Vote European Union Caracas United States Venezuela January October December Sunday 2019 2020 Post All From Government Opposition P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

10 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

10 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

9 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

10 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.