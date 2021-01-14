RPT: PREVIEW - WHO Experts to Visit Wuhan on Mission to Trace Origins of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A team of experts dispatched by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to arrive in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the world's first COVID-19 epicenter, on Thursday, as part of their mission to find out where the new deadly coronavirus originated.

China's National Health Commission confirmed WHO expert team's expected arrival in a statement on its official website on Monday.

The WHO team will be placed under quarantine in accordance with local containment measures, Mi Feng, a spokesman from the Chinese public health agency said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"During this [quarantine] period, Chinese scientists and medical experts will communicate with the international experts through video links," Mi said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the trip a "critical mission to identify the virus source."

"We welcome #China's announcement regarding the intl. team examining the origins of virus that causes #COVID19. We look forward to working closely with our counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population. Scientists participating in the international mission on the #COVID19 virus origins will arrive in #China on Thursday," Ghebreyesus said in a post on Twitter on Monday.

After a cluster of patients exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, a new coronavirus was identified to be causing the disease, which later became known as COVID-19, and triggered the global pandemic that infected over 90 million people and killed more than 1.9 million.

While Chinese authorities placed Wuhan and neighboring cities in Hubei province under strict lockdown for 76 days, many Chinese scientists and public health experts conducted research to try to trace down the first patient and find out how the new coronavirus began to infect humans. A number of research papers on the origins of COVID-19 were published during that period.

However, after US President Donald Trump tried to blame China for the global COVID-19 pandemic by calling the new coronavirus "Chinese Virus," Chinese authorities began to rebuke such allegations.

In a post on his official Twitter account in March last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian went as far as suggesting a conspiracy theory claiming that the US military may have brought the new coronavirus to China.

Chinese state media also started to focus their coverage on alternative theories about the origins of COVID-19, including suggestions that the new coronavirus was discovered in Italy and New York months before the outbreak in Wuhan.