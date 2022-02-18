UrduPoint.com

RPT: PREVIEW - World Leaders To Hold First In-Person Munich Security Conference Since Pandemic Began

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

RPT: PREVIEW - World Leaders to Hold First In-Person Munich Security Conference Since Pandemic Began

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) World leaders and decision-makers will gather for a smaller than before security conference in the Bavarian city of Munich on Friday in a bid to find a way out of parallel regional and global crises.

The Munich Security Conference's (MSC) 58th edition will run through Sunday. It will be chaired by its long-time president Wolfgang Ischinger, who will retire in February after a 14-year stint.

The former German diplomat has called it the "most important" MSC since its founding more than half a century ago. Its stated goal is to overcome a sense of "collective helplessness" in the face of a rising tide of crises.

The predominantly Euro-Atlantic gathering will focus on security challenges in Eastern Europe, Afghanistan, the Sahel region and the Horn of Africa, supply chains of critical technologies, and the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia will be conspicuously absent after it was forced to defend itself repeatedly against claims of planning to invade Ukraine, which will be represented in Munich by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The spokesman for the Russian president said that Vladimir Putin would not attend after NATO ignored Russia's "red line" demands for security guarantees, choosing instead to amass troops on its eastern flank.

More than 30 leaders are still expected to attend this first in-person MSC in two years as well as a hundred of ministers, above all foreign and defense chiefs, and the heads of the United Nations, NATO and the European Union.

The three-day event will open with a speech by UN's Antonio Guterres. Host nation Germany will be represented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The US delegation will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, while top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will deliver a video address.

The last day of the conference will be dedicated to the EU and how it can contribute to addressing global security challenges. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Germany's former defense minister, will give a speech on Saturday.

Backroom diplomacy will also return to Munich, with major global players holding side-events. German, French and Ukrainian foreign ministers will meet in a reduced Normandy format to discuss stalled peace process in Ukraine's east.

Sergei Nechaev, the Russian ambassador to Germany, told Sputnik last week that MSC was gradually turning into a platform for Russia bashing dominated by "bloc-oriented thinking."

Related Topics

Africa NATO Afghanistan Century World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe China German European Union Germany Munich Vladimir Putin February Sunday Event All Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

44 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

9 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

9 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>