RPT: PREVIEW - Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Meeting In Zurich

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday to implement agreements made during a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.

Yellen and Liu will meet in Zurich to implement the "important consensus" reached by Biden and Xi to strengthen macroeconomic and financial policy coordination, the Chinese Embassy in Switzerland said on Tuesday.

Yellen is visiting Zurich ahead of a trip to Africa, during which she is expected to address Chinese influence on the continent. While abroad, Liu will also attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Monday, US media reported that Yellen seeks to visit China following the tentative visit to the country by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken next month.

Although the United States and China remain diplomatically engaged, Beijing has rejected recent attempts by Washington to establish military-to-military communications amid growing tensions regarding the Taiwan Strait, the reports said.

Relations between the United States and China soured following a trip by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan despite strenuous objections from Beijing

