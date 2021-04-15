RPT - Putin-Biden Summit Positive Step, But US Must Be Ready to Meet Russia Halfway - Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden could be a positive step for bilateral relations, but Washington should be willing to meet Moscow halfway, Russian Public Affairs Committee (Ru-PAC) President Hunter Cawood told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties during which the US president proposed holding a personal meeting in a third country in the near future. The call was initiated by Washington.

"I think the Biden administration's proposal to hold a summit is a step in the right direction and could potentially be a positive development for US-Russia relations," Cawood said. "Dialogue and compromise is desperately needed right now, and if a summit takes place then the United States should be willing and ready to meet Russia halfway on a number of issues."

Cawood called on the White House to change its "absolutist position" on Ukraine and Crimea if the United States is serious in its commitment to resolve the conflict in Donbas and any issues it has with the status of Crimea.

"The United States should be looking to do the most good for the most people, and in the context of Ukraine, this means promoting a peaceful resolution where the people of Donbas and Crimea are able to determine their own future," he said.

Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen called the proposal to hold a summit in a third country "reasonable," but expressed doubt about potential results.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues to pursue their Russia Aggression stance despite reality. That said, it is good that they spoke and perhaps have an understanding on the need to deescalate the situation in Eastern Ukraine," he added.

Rasmussen also said the summit proposal would face logistical problems because it would be difficult to find a neutral state to hold such a meeting. So far, the Czech Republic, Austria and Finland have offered to host the bilateral summit.

Tensions have risen in eastern Ukraine as the country's leaders have said they will "liberate" Donbas by force and deployed the military in the surrounding areas, while the United States continues to deploy Navy warships to the Black Sea in an apparent show of support.

Moscow has acknowledged that it moved troops toward the border with Ukraine, but said the move was in an attempt to ensure national security in response to NATO's military build-up near Russia's border.