RPT - Putin-Conte Agenda May Include Economy, G8, International Conflicts - Italian Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Discussions on bilateral economic relations, international conflicts, particularly the Syrian war, as well as the possibility for Russia's return to the Group of Eight (G8) are likely to be on the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Rome, Vito Comencini, a member of the Italian parliament and the secretary of the Commission for Foreign Affairs of the Chamber of Deputies, told Sputnik.

Putin is paying a one-day visit to Rome on Thursday where he will hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis.

"The important issue that should be discussed at the meeting between Putin and Conte is the issue of economic relations, because Italy has an important economic partnership with Russia. Also, cultural, social topics and international conflicts, Libya and Syria, should be addressed," Comencini said, adding that the politicians may also discuss Russia's return to the G8 summit table, where Moscow's presence was "crucial" and important for global stability.

The diplomat went on to note that the sides were also likely to discuss reopening the Italian embassy in Syria.

"There are important decisions in the coming months, like the question of reopening the Italian embassy in Damascus, in Syria.

It will be important for the future of Syria and the peace in Syria, so I think it could be discussed as well," Comencini said.

Putin will also meet with Pope Francis. According to Comencini, this meeting, their third in six years, will be of great significance to the whole Christian world.

"This meeting will be important for the Christians around the world. Putin demonstrated in Syria the defense of Christians from Islamist terrorists. Also, he is demonstrating commitment to protecting Christian values in his country. Russia is important for the protection of Christians around the world and stabilization of conflicts where Christians are persecuted," Comencini said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the Holy See Aleksandr Avdeev told Sputnik that the main aim of Putin's visit was to exchange views over major international problems and compare attitudes toward key global issues.

In January, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Italy was considering the possibility of reopening its embassy in Damascus. Technically, the embassy has never been closed, but the ambassador has been recalled since 2012 because of instability in the country.