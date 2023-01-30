RPT - Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz on Schedule, Remains Open to Contacts - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no phone conversation scheduled with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as of now, but the Russian leader is open to contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, Scholz told German daily Tagesspiegel that he seeks to continue holding phone calls with Putin, as "it is necessary to talk to each other." The two leaders last spoke in early December.

"There are no phone calls on the schedule so far. Putin was and is open to contacts," Peskov said when asked if there are any plans for such a phone conversation and if the Russian president wishes or intends to speak to his German colleague.

Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, have held multiple telephone conversations with Putin following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.