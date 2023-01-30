UrduPoint.com

RPT - Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz On Schedule, Remains Open To Contacts - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:40 AM

RPT - Putin Has No Phone Call With Scholz on Schedule, Remains Open to Contacts - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has no phone conversation scheduled with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as of now, but the Russian leader is open to contacts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier on Sunday, Scholz told German daily Tagesspiegel that he seeks to continue holding phone calls with Putin, as "it is necessary to talk to each other." The two leaders last spoke in early December.

"There are no phone calls on the schedule so far. Putin was and is open to contacts," Peskov said when asked if there are any plans for such a phone conversation and if the Russian president wishes or intends to speak to his German colleague.

Several leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, among others, have held multiple telephone conversations with Putin following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan December Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

12 hours ago
 Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.