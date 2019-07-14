UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Putin Wishes Happy Bastille Day To French President - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

RPT: Putin Wishes Happy Bastille Day to French President - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin wished on Sunday happy Bastille Day to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in a message, noting that relations between Russia and France were playing a great role in ensuring Europe's security, the Kremlin said.

"The head of the Russian state praised the importance of relations between the two states for ensuring security and stability in Europe, for dealing with many important international issues," the Kremlin said, citing Putin's message to the French leader.

Putin also expressed confidence that Russia and France could develop their cooperation in a variety of sectors, including trade, economy and science, among others, the Kremlin added.

Bastille Day commemorates the storming of the Bastille, a fortress and a political prison in Paris, on July 14, 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Paris Vladimir Putin July Sunday

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

7 minutes ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

14 minutes ago

Rain at Lord’s to delay World Cup final

29 minutes ago

Pakistan stops issuing visas to North Korean natio ..

37 minutes ago

All eyes on World Cup final as England to face New ..

1 hour ago

83.6% of Emirati Neighbourhood Infrastructure Proj ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.