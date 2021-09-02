UrduPoint.com

RPT - Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Preparations 'At Highest Level' - Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Preparations 'At Highest Level' - Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ongoing, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told Sputnik.

When asked at what level were the preparations for the meeting, Lyubchenko said, "At the highest level."

Lyubchenko did not say whether the meeting may take place this year, but when asked if it would be held in Moscow he only shook his head.

Commenting on the issue of which country may host the meeting, Lyubchenko said, "In Crimea."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov told Sputnik the Ukrainian president is willing to hold a meeting with Putin at any time.

Both Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly said they are working on arranging a meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik in July that there was no progress yet in preparing such a meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev May July

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her cred ..

UAE Ambassador to France presents copy of her credentials

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd September 2021

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai with one mont ..

11 hours ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.