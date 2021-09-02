WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The preparations for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin are ongoing, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Lyubchenko told Sputnik.

When asked at what level were the preparations for the meeting, Lyubchenko said, "At the highest level."

Lyubchenko did not say whether the meeting may take place this year, but when asked if it would be held in Moscow he only shook his head.

Commenting on the issue of which country may host the meeting, Lyubchenko said, "In Crimea."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy's press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov told Sputnik the Ukrainian president is willing to hold a meeting with Putin at any time.

Both Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly said they are working on arranging a meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik in July that there was no progress yet in preparing such a meeting.