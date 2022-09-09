RPT - Queen Elizabeth II 'Perfect Constitutional Ruler' Who Set Gold Standard - UK Historian

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The late Queen Elizabeth II set the ideal standard for any constitutional ruler in the modern world and fulfilled her job flawlessly through the governments of 14 prime ministers, former London merchant banker and British constitutional historian Martin Hutchinson told Sputnik.

The queen died earlier on Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne of the United Kingdom.

"She was the dictionary definition of the ideal constitutional ruler," Hutchinson said. "It is not possible to do the job better."

Hutchinson said the queen's impeccable conduct in dealing with so many political leaders and their governments set an example that profoundly and positively influenced other modern monarchs around the world and will continue to do so.

The queen approved the appointment of her 15th prime minister, Conservative Party leader Liz Truss, only two days before her death.

"All future such rulers in all countries, monarchies and ceremonial presidencies, will study her example," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is the author of "Great Conservatives," "Britain's Greatest Prime Minister, Lord Liverpool" and "Alchemists of Loss."