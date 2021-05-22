UrduPoint.com
RPT - Reagan's Ex-Adviser Says Wants Russian Citizenship But Has Not Filed Forms Yet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US writer and scholar on Russia, Suzanne Massie, who was an adviser to President Ronald Reagan, told Sputnik she wanted to obtain Russian citizenship to aid in her work and writing but has not filed official papers yet.

"I have not [filed] any official form yet," Massie said.

Massie, 90, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship in a televised appearance on national broadcaster NTV in Moscow. She attended the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

The Kremlin said earlier this week it has not yet considered Massie's request.

Speaking of the reasons for her request, Massie explained that Russian citizenship will allow her to spend more time in Russia and write books.

"I have spent forty years traveling and working in Russia, and writing books about Russia," she said. "I am now in the process of writing a new book and will need to spend longer periods in Russia."

The process of getting visas now is "endless and difficult," Massie added.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in the final years of the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.

Massie is fluent in Russian and has written numerous books on Russian history and culture, including bestsellers Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia, as well as Trust but Verify: Reagan, Russia and Me.

