UrduPoint.com

RPT - Reckless Ukraine Aid Spending Could Haunt Biden, Most Of Congress At Midterms - Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Reckless Ukraine Aid Spending Could Haunt Biden, Most of Congress at Midterms - Experts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Biden administration and most of Congress could face trouble in the midterm elections for wasting billions on a Ukraine aid package - loaded with defense industry handouts - all in the name of supporting a corrupt regime in Kiev, experts told Sputnik.

The US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion Ukraine aid package that includes more than $20 billion in military funding. Only eleven senators opposed the bill - all Republicans - citing concerns with oversight of weapons transfers and failure to prioritize America's economy as the country faces inflation and supply chain crises.

The legislation was initially delayed by Senator Rand Paul's call to establish a special inspector general and oversight panel exclusively dedicated to overseeing how the funding is spent, similar to the one set up for Afghanistan. However, such an amendment was never even considered.

The new package comes on top of $4.5 billion in military aid the Biden administration has already committed to Ukraine. However, although most voters backed the early aid packages, polls show that Americans' interest in spending money on Ukraine is waning.

Foreign policy experts Elizabeth Gould and Paul Fitzgerald, the first Western journalists the communists allowed back into Afghanistan during the 1980s, believe American voters will realize the true nature of what is in the Ukraine aid package and Biden and those who backed the reckless spending could pay a price during the midterm elections.

"He's carrying forward an ideological agenda that more and more Americans become opposed to as they realize what's really going on," Fitzgerald said.

Voters in Trump country will likely turn up the heat on Republican lawmakers who supported the bill while progressives - none of whom voted against the legislation - may face a backlash among the antiwar crowd, Gould and Fitzgerald said.

In terms of managing the aid, the couple did not express confidence in boosting oversight and preventing weapons from entering the black markets, despite the fact everyone knows corruption is rampant in Ukraine and the funding will help arm Nazi militants.

"There should by all means be an oversight committee to control that money, but it won't happen under Biden because there's too much at stake," Fitzgerald said. "It's a straight out giveaway for the defense companies and they don't want anybody looking over their shoulder."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Corruption Senate Militants Ukraine Trump Kiev Price Money May Congress Market All From Industry Top Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

11 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

11 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

11 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.