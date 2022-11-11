UrduPoint.com

RPT - Reelected Republican Congressman Gosar To Continue Opposing Aid To Ukraine - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Reelected Republican Congressman Gosar to Continue Opposing Aid to Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Newly-reelected Republican Congressman Paul Gosar will continue opposing additional US aid to Ukraine, spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik.

Gosar was reelected with 69.7% of the vote over Democratic nominee Delina DiSanto in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

"Congressman Gosar believes the world has seen enough death and destruction between Russia and Ukraine, that the current posture is untenable, and a pathway to peace is long overdue," Foti said. "There have been 17 votes in Congress that have exacerbated or funded the war in Ukraine, and the Congressman has voted against every one of them and will continue to do so."

Republicans appear set to secure a majority in the House while the Senate remains up for grabs, with three states still yet to be called.

Related Topics

Senate World Ukraine Russia Vote Congress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

10 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

11 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.