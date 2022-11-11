RPT - Reelected Republican Congressman Gosar to Continue Opposing Aid to Ukraine - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Newly-reelected Republican Congressman Paul Gosar will continue opposing additional US aid to Ukraine, spokesperson Anthony Foti told Sputnik.

Gosar was reelected with 69.7% of the vote over Democratic nominee Delina DiSanto in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

"Congressman Gosar believes the world has seen enough death and destruction between Russia and Ukraine, that the current posture is untenable, and a pathway to peace is long overdue," Foti said. "There have been 17 votes in Congress that have exacerbated or funded the war in Ukraine, and the Congressman has voted against every one of them and will continue to do so."

Republicans appear set to secure a majority in the House while the Senate remains up for grabs, with three states still yet to be called.