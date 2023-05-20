RPT - Reports US Opened Door for More Arms to Kiev Instead of Peace 'Troubling' - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik reports the Pentagon used accounting tricks to send more arms to Ukraine prove that congressional oversight of security aid is warranted.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told Sputnik that during a review of the presidential drawdown packages for Ukraine inconsistencies in equipment valuation were discovered. Media reported that the US may have overestimated the value of security aid already sent to Ukraine by $3 billion.

"Reports that the Pentagon may have purposely overvalued military equipment it sent to Ukraine are deeply troubling. Such accounting gimmicks simply open the door for more weapons being delivered to Ukraine," Gosar said.

The lawmaker indicated that the US should focus on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict instead of sending Kiev more military assistance.

"We need peace, not more deadly weapons and more killings," Gosar said. "Congressional oversight is warranted."

The Pentagon said in some cases replacement cost was used instead of net book value to appraise the equipment drawn down from US stocks.

The US has committed over $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, according to a tally on the Pentagon's website, last updated on May 3.