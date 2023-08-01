Open Menu

RPT - Republic Of Congo Finalizing Agreement With Russia On Oil Pipeline - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Congolese government is preparing to sign an agreement for the construction of a pipeline for the transportation of oil products with the participation of Russia's ZNGS-Prometey company, Congolese Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso told Sputnik.

"The Republic of the Congo is currently working on signing an intergovernmental agreement to pave the way for a convention on the construction and concession of the pipeline," Gakosso said.

The agreement is in the final stage of being negotiated, he added.

"It is about the last step before the work starts," the minister said.

Speaking about joint energy and mining projects between Russia and Republic of the Congo, Gakosso said that last year the countries studied in detail new initiatives within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

The minister recalled, among other things, the agreement between the Russia's oil company Lukoil and the Congolese oil company SNPC.

"It should be noted that Russia considered the option of partial write-off of Congo's debts - up to 70%, the rest could be used to finance development projects under general agreements," Gakosso said when asked about the benefits of cooperation with Russia in energy and mining projects.

In September 2022, the sixth Russia-Congo intergovernmental trade and economic commission decided that it was necessary to sign an agreement between the countries' governments on a project to build a pipeline for oil products' supplies. In March, Russian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Georgy Chepik said that the Russia's ZNGS-Prometey company was interested in the project.

