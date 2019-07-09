RPT: REVIEW - Bern Threatens EU With Swissexit as Framework Agreement Talks Reach Impasse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) As the European Union and the United Kingdom remain in deadlock over their divorce deal, the bloc has started playing tough with another uneasy partner, Switzerland, showing the same intransigence in renegotiating their bilateral framework agreement that it has previously demonstrated in talks with London.

The love affair between the European Union and Switzerland has always been a difficult one. Over the years, their relations have been governed by a number of bilateral agreements. Back in 1992, the small mountain nation ” which became a co-founder of the alternative European Free Trade Association in 1960 ” rejected joining even the European Economic Area (EEA) at a referendum.

Since 2014, Brussels and Bern have been in talks in a bid to formalize some 120 separate accords that have been negotiated between them since 1992.

The result obtained at the end of 2018 was the draft Institutional Framework Agreement, which was made public in December. The deal, however, has been rejected by the national parliament, forcing the government to seek renegotiation. Brussels, on its part, remains steadfast, saying that the deal was not open to renegotiation.

On Saturday, Luca Cirigliano, the head of the International Department of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation ” the main opponent of the deal's labor provisions ” warned that "threats and illegal sanctions might result in the worst scenario, namely a "'Swissexit' next year, when we will vote on abolishing the bilateral agreements with the EU."

SWISS WORKERS INTERESTS AT HEART

The draft agreement, approved by Swiss negotiators in principle in late 2018, covers free movement of people, mutual recognition of industrial standards, agricultural products, air and land transport. It also provides for a joint arbitration tribunal, which would follow the European Court of Justice's interpretation of EU law.

Back home, the Swiss government however failed to get approval for the deal in parliament, and the Swiss Trade Union Confederation, as well as the left asked that the draft agreement be subject to a six-month public consultation before taking a final position. Furthermore, it could be followed by a referendum that the Swiss routinely organize for all major public decisions.

Showing teeth already in December 2018, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn said that for the bloc it was "crystal clear that the deal has been agreed by EU and Swiss negotiators, and it is the best possible outcome for the negotiations."

"They are finished, there will be no renegotiations," he added.

In addition to this, the European Union has already barred the bloc-based investment companies from trading on the Swiss stock exchange, noting that the relevant arrangement expired in late June and deciding not to renew it. Bern has already taken proportionate measures.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer, who is also the head of the Federal Department of Finance, in turn, previously said that that the accord would have to be re-opened for "substantial negotiations."

He added that an EU-Swiss agreement was unlikely to be signed before 2020 because of the parliamentary elections in both Switzerland and the bloc this year.

The point is that the draft framework agreement has met opposition in Switzerland both on the right, the Swiss People's Party, and the left of political spectrum, including the powerful syndicate of national trade unions.

For the trade unionists, the core issue is protection of workers, both Swiss and European. Swiss salaries are among the highest in the world and the unions are afraid of social dumping by Swiss companies that would hire European workers at lower salaries, which would still be attractive to the French, German of Italian workers for example.

"The Swiss trade unions defend the existence of a protection of the Swiss workers, among the best paid in the world, against social dumping by Swiss and EU companies that would recruit European workers at a fraction of the cost of a Swiss worker," Blaise Fontanellaz, a Swiss researcher at the Global Studies Institute at the University of Geneva, told Sputnik.

IMPLICATIONS FOR UK-SWISS RELATIONS

It is noteworthy that back in February, the United Kingdom and Switzerland inked an agreement that would allow their businesses to continue trading without any additional tariffs and duties on goods, with or without a Brexit agreement.

Neither the Swiss or UK governments have given any detail on the substance of the accord other than that it would mirror existing trade relations "as far as possible." With uncertainty over EU-Swiss ties, further negotiations are likely to be put on hold too.

According to Victoria Hewson, an expert at the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs think tank, "the situation is not brilliant for the EU and singularly for the negotiators of the European Commission who thought they had an agreement with the Swiss at the beginning of the year, after four years of difficult negotiations."

Yet, the opposition to the deal, which this time has come from the Swiss Left, is quite understandable ” they want to "protect the Swiss workers and their very high wages against European competition," the expert noted. She added that the Swiss also seek to "retain a certain protectionism" to defend their small and medium-sized enterprises.

Entangled in Brexit, trade tensions with the United States and fight against the right-wing forces within the bloc, the European Union, meanwhile, does not want to give ground.

"At European level, the Eurocrats are obsessed with the integrity, the consistency of the common market. They are under pressure: there is Brexit but also the rise of populists against whom the European Commission has launched procedures in Central Europe. There is also the problem of trade with the USA. So, the perception is that the EU can't be seen flinching and giving anything in to the Swiss now," she said.

Hewson also noted that "the difficulties facing the EU in its relation with Switzerland has not yet been taken advantage of by the Brexiteers," who she says consider Switzerland to be a good example of what the situation could be after a hard Brexit.

"Europe is playing it tough, linking the acceptance of regulatory recognition mechanisms for trade to the wider discussion. It is an unusual situation," she concluded.

Benjamin Biard, a political analyst at Belgium's Centre of Socio-Political Research and Information (CRISP), in turn, noted that if Swissexit takes place, it will be "fundamentally different" from the situation around the UK withdrawal.

"The UK has decided in the first referendum of its history, to leave the Union, while Switzerland was never a member and always remained at a distance. Over time there were rows over banking practices, banking secrecy, energy, transport crossing the Alps and more. In the UK, the referendum decided by David Cameron was a 'top down' exercise, while if there is a referendum in Switzerland on the agreement negotiated over four years with the EU, it will be a 'bottom up' affair, at the request of the union of Swiss trade unions: totally different," Biard told Sputnik.

He also noted that the Swiss People's Party started its growth precisely in 1992, stemming from the Swiss' refusal to join the European Free Trade Area at a referendum.

"The latest difficulty now has angered the Left, which is for the Europeans, the wrong thing to do, since the Left has always been more supportive of European agreements. But the problem for Brussels is of course that they can't seem to be giving in to the Swiss at a time that they want to be tough with the British," he opined.

Fontanellaz of the University of Geneva, in turn, suggested that if trade unions did ask the opinion of the Swiss nation at a referendum, it might backfire on Europe itself and create unwanted anger and frustration against it amid the Brexit fallout.

"Europe is not popular in Switzerland - only 10 to 15 percent of the Swiss want to join the EU - so a referendum would certainly create more anger and frustration towards Europe, at a time when the EU has to negotiate (or not) a 'hard Brexit" exit deal with Great Britain," Fontanellaz said.

The European Commission yet is unlikely to cede anything to Switzerland "at a moment when the British are going to want to renegotiate," the expert said, projecting that this "psychological link" to remain in place until the October Brexit deadline.