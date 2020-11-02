RPT: REVIEW - Biden Holds Slim Leads in Key Swing States on Eve of Election

Democratic challenger Joe Biden, one day before the US 2020 presidential election, is ahead by slim margins in what could potentially be the most decisive swing states

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Democratic challenger Joe Biden, one day before the US 2020 presidential election, is ahead by slim margins in what could potentially be the most decisive swing states.

As of early Monday morning, Biden leads nationally by 7.2% on average in the 10 most recent surveys posted on Realclearpolitics (RCP), down by less than a point from last week.

However, national polling serves as only a general barometer of the race because the election is decided by statewide votes due to the Electoral College Format. A candidate must win 270 of 538 electoral votes that are apportioned across 50 US states (and Washington, DC).

There are about a dozen states that are called "swing" or "battleground" states because they are not dominated by one single party. The others heavily lean to either the Democrats (also referred to as "blue" states) or Republicans (referred to as "red" states).

The key swing states, from largest to smallest, include: Texas (38 electoral votes), Florida (29), Pennsylvania (20), Ohio (18), Georgia (16), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Minnesota (10), Wisconsin (10), Iowa (6), and Nevada (6).

Biden is leading in seven swing states and Trump is ahead in only 1. Four states - Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa - are virtually tied.

Biden has coin-toss leads of under 2 percent in Florida (+1.4%) and Arizona (+1.2%). His lead is within a typical 3 percent margin of error - which could amount to a 6-point swing - in Minnesota (+4.7%), Pennsylvania (+4.3%), and Nevada (+3.6%).

His biggest leads are barely outside the margin of error in Wisconsin (+6.1%) and Michigan (+6.1%). The Biden camp is likely not comfortable with any lead below 7 percent based on what happened in 2016.

The good news for Biden is that within the past week his lead has remained steady in Florida and Pennsylvania and he grew his lead in Wisconsin by 1.2%. This is important because in 2016 Hillary Clinton's lead in the last week before the election fell by 5 points in Pennsylvania to 1.9%. She ended up losing Pennsylvania by less a point.

The good news for Trump is that he has narrowed his deficit within the past week by nearly 2 points in Michigan and Nevada and by over 1% in Arizona and Minnesota. The bad news for Trump is that his lead has narrowed to 1.2% in Texas, down 1.4 points from last week. If Trump loses Texas that would likely lead to an Electoral College blowout for Biden.

The odds seem in Biden's favor overall given that the RCP shows him with 216 electoral votes locked up versus Trump's 125. Hence, Biden only needs to add 54 points to reach 270 while Trump needs 145, which means that the New York billionaire has less paths to win the election, although it is not impossible.

In fact, the polls might be inflated in Biden's favor for two Primary reasons: (1) most Trump supporters distrust pollsters hence do not participate in surveys and (2) a larger percentage of Democrats are voting by mail versus their Republican counterparts. Some experts expect that up to 2% of mail-in ballots might be rejected for technical reasons (signature mismatches, late arrivals, etc.)

If we assume Trump wins every battleground state where the margin is under 4% (8 of 12 states), Biden would still win 278-260. Hence, Trump would have to win 9 of 12 battleground states - including both Florida and Pennsylvania.

Biden has a better-than-average shot at winning anywhere from 289-318 electoral votes, which includes scenarios where the polls are off in at least 3 states.

At a minimum, if all Biden does is win the 3 Midwest states Clinton lost in 2016 (Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania), in addition to Minnesota, he would win a threshold-crossing 272 electoral votes. Biden could actually surpass 270 without winning either Florida or Pennsylvania by winning 5 of the states he is leading and any one of the 4 virtual ties (most likely North Carolina).

If Biden wins 6 of the 7 states he is leading, excluding Florida, the former vice president would secure 289 votes.

If we include Florida and only exclude Pennsylvania he hits 298. If we include Florida and only exclude Arizona, Biden would hit 307. Biden would reach 318 electoral votes if he wins all 7 states where he is leading.

One of the biggest questions, however, will be whether or not we will know who the winner is on election night. This will likely hinge on one state.

"If Florida goes blue, it's over," Biden told a rally during a visit to the state last week.

If Biden does not flip Florida, which Trump won in 2016, from red status there is a good chance the winner of the election may not be known until the end of the week.

Some states will not be able to process a record influx of mailed ballots in a timely manner. More than 93 million ballots have already been cast, 67% of the 2016 total, including nearly 60 million by mail.

The results in Florida, where polls close at 8:00 p.m. EST, could be known relatively quickly because many counties have already been counting mail-in ballots for weeks. As we illustrated, if Biden wins Florida he would easily cross the 270 threshold, perhaps by more than 20 electoral votes, without winning Pennsylvania. Trump would likely be forced to concede by midnight.

However, if it comes down to Pennsylvania, where they do not start counting ballots until election day, the winner may not be known until the end of the week. Moreover, the deadline for received mailed-in ballots in Pennsylvania has been extended by three days. State election officials said they expect the "overwhelming majority" of votes to be counted by Friday (November 6).

However, Nevada, another swing state that could be too close to call early, may not have results in a timely manner either, albeit it only represents 6 electoral votes. The other eight or nine states that will only have some ballots counted by the end of election night will likely be called early anyway (the winner would likely be projected based on a small percentage of returns).

CONTROL OF CONGRESS UP FOR GRABS

The Democrats are widely predicted to add eight to ten seats to their current 32-seat majority in the 435-member House while they have a good chance to steal the 100-member Senate from the Republicans, who currently control 53 seats. However, a 50-50 split is also a possibility, which would mean whomever is vice president, as president of the senate, would have the tie-breaking vote.

Based on the RCP averages, the Democrats appear on track to flip a net of four seats to secure the 1-seat majority, however, about seven of 35 races are in the "toss up" category.

By the end of election night it is foreseeable that the races in Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia could be decisive. Iowa's Joni Ernst is in a virtual tie with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield while the Republican incumbent in North Carolina, Thom Tillis, is down 2.5% to Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham. In Arizona, Democratic challenger Mark Kelly is now ahead by 5.8 points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally, up by nearly 2 points since last week.

One other notable Senate race is in South Carolina, where notorious anti-Russian war hawk Lindsey Graham is only ahead by 3% to Jaime Harrison, in a contest the Democrats have spent considerable time and money trying to win.

The Senate race in Georgia could complicate the entire picture because it appears headed for a January run-off given neither candidate is likely to secure a majority of the votes, as required by state law. As of Monday, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is ahead 47% to 46% over incumbent David Perdue.

Hence, by the end of election night a number of scenarios are possible for the Senate: (1) the Democrats end up with a majority of at least 1 seat, (2) the Republicans upset the Democrats in a couple races and retain control, or (3) the end result comes down to Georgia's January runoff.