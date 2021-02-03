RPT: REVIEW - Biden Moves to Dismantle Trump Immigration Legacy Amid Calls for More Immediate Action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden signed multiple executive orders designed to take steps towards reversing much of the Trump administration's hardline immigration agenda, although many activists feel the change is too slow and far short of what is required.

The number one target on Biden's list was the previous government's family separation policy. Under former President Donald Trump, the US Justice Department adopted a "zero-tolerance policy" for immigration offenses that required prosecution of all illegal entry referrals at the southwest border - including misdemeanors - and regardless if the migrant adult was with a family unit.

Some 5,500 migrant families were separated as a result of the policy. The US government is reportedly still trying to find the parents of more than 600 children.

Biden signed three executive orders including one that called for the creation of a task force to reunify separated families.

The other measures include the establishment of a regional framework that would address root causes of immigration, and a comprehensive review of recent regulations and practices.

"With the first action today, we're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, mothers, and fathers at the border with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children, who are still in custody, and their parents," Biden said in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The White House, seeming to anticipate criticism, tried to manage expectations and went so far as to warn migrants not to come to the United States because it will take time to implement Biden's program.

"It remains a dangerous trip. It remains a [question of] time. It is not the time to come to the United States. We need to take the time to put in place an immigration process, so people can be treated humanely," White House spokesperson Psaki said at a press briefing.

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Director of Immigrants Rights Project, Omar Jadwat, said he found it "troubling" that Biden's orders on Tuesday did not include immediate action to rescind the inhumane policies he inherited.

Lead lawyer in the family separation lawsuit against Trump, the ACLU's Lee Gelernt, also felt the Biden administration was moving too slowly in the face of the crisis.

"All 5,500-plus separated families need immediate action - they cannot wait 120 days for a task force to make recommendations," Gelernt said in a statement. "These families deserve citizenship, care, and resources."

Border Network for Human Rights Executive Director Fernando Garcia, although applauding the orders Biden signed, demanded more action to more effectively provide support to asylum-seeking migrants.

"We urge President Biden to take immediate action to increase our capacity and build the necessary infrastructure to process asylum claims, address the needs of families seeking safe haven at our borders, and help them fully integrate into our communities," Garcia said on Tuesday.

Several Republicans came forward to not only slam Biden's immigration orders but also accused the president of abusing executive power and circumventing US Congress. Biden, however, quickly shot down the allegations.

"I'm not making new law. I'm eliminating bad policy," Biden said after signing the orders during a ceremony at the White House.

To put the criticism in perspective, it is important to note that Trump signed 400 immigration-related executive actions, according to Politico.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, the US Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to be the next Secretary of Homeland Security by a 56-43 vote. He is the first immigrant in US history to head the department.

On his first day, his department was under fire. The decision to halt enforcement actions that would threaten migrant access to vaccines drew rebukes from Republicans.

"Biden's plan to vaccinate illegal immigrants ahead of Americans who are currently being denied the COVID-19 vaccine is a slap in the face to millions of hard-working families who have been waiting months for the vaccine and expect Washington leaders to be looking out for them," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement on Tuesday.