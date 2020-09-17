BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her first state of the union speech on Wednesday, offering a recipe of steering the bloc out of the "fragility" exposed by the pandemic toward a "new vitality."

In an address to the European Parliament, she presented her vision of the future of Europe, highlighting such topics as economic recovery, climate change, health, migration, Brexit, the budget, etc.

She started with giving credit to frontline medical workers and admitting that the pandemic "showed us just how fragile our community of values really is." The EU chief, however, congratulated the bloc on overcoming "fear and division between Member States" and regaining "confidence in our Union."

Von der Leyen reiterated the commitments to fight climate change, control the digitalization of society, save migrants at sea, support the European economy while tightening controls on environment, as well as counter racism and hate with strengthened legislation.

Her speech was quite populist in its slogans and declarations like "European values are not for sale", "Saving (migrants') lives at sea is not optional," "We have a vision, we have a plan" or "United in diversity and adversity" and "we trust our institutions to shape a better world."

In 30 minutes, she managed to touch upon everything, from Belarus to Turkey, from racism to LGBTQIA family rights recognition, from welcoming migrants to fighting climate change. The speech was very much left-of-centre, reflecting the ideas and priorities of the coalition that supported her designation as president of the European Commission.

PANDEMIC IS AN OPPORTUNITY, EU DID MORE THAN EVER

The EU has been seriously weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The inability for months to provide any guidance and help to the worst-hit member states was badly perceived by the European population. Neither did von der Leyen nor Council President Charles Michel find time in their agenda to visit and encourage Italy, which was overwhelmed by the pandemic.

In April, von der Leyen offered her "heartfelt apology" to Italy, admitting that "too many were not there on time when Italy needed a helping hand at the very beginning."

But this Wednesday, von der Leyen stated that the bloc had managed to rediscover the "value of what we hold in common" and rebuild trust and confidence. According to her, "when we felt fragility around us, we seized the moment to breathe new vitality into our Union."

"Europe has done more together than ever before. We established green lanes for goods and brought people back home; we ensured that critical medical goods such as masks, tests, ventilators were made available and we achieved all this without having full competencies. We must now build a real union. We must increase funding and remedy cuts made by the European Council!" she said, attacking the heads of state and government of the 27 over the cuts they made to the European budget.

According to the EU chief, "a stronger European Health Union" should now be built. The bloc should also create an agency for biomedical advanced research and development, strengthen crisis preparedness and organize strategic stockpiling of equipment.

The official stressed the need to "more clearly than ever discuss health competencies" and announced that the European Commission would convene a Global Health Summit in Italy in 2021.

The second part of the state of the union speech covered the economic response to the pandemic, starting with the help given to "SMES, which are the motor of our economy and the engine of our recovery." There too, there was self-congratulation for the commission and parliament, "which worked in a record time" to support companies and protect jobs.

Von der Leyen also pledged to "make a legal proposal to set up a frame for minimum wages, either through collective bargaining or imposing a minimum wage". This is a request from trade unions and Left parties supporting von der Leyen.

For von der Leyen, the answer to the crisis is green and digital transition. The commission urged on Wednesday for 30 percent of the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to be raised through green bonds, stressing the need to take "green financing" to a new level.

She also proposed increasing the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050.

"There is an urgent need for acceleration. The planet is getting dangerously hotter... The Green deal will make this transformation... We need to go faster. We looked in depth in every sector and made intensive impact assessments... We can manage this to put the EU on track to meet our obligations under the Paris agreement and limit the temperature increase of the planet to 1.5°C [2.

7 degrees Fahrenheit]," von der Leyen said.

She then spoke about the first pilot fossil-free steel mill in Sweden, which would replace coal with hydrogen to produce clean steel.

At one point, von der Leyen's speech gave the impression of a frantic headlong rush, without little consideration for the cost of such measures and decisions.

"Only if we do it together, will it bring us out of the crisis and propel Europe forward in the world of tomorrow," she reiterated.

Von der Leyen said that Europe "was too slow" in data exploitation, in artificial intelligence applications and in infrastructure developments. But there again, she spoke of the need for the commission to regulate, and "introduce new laws supervising the use of personal data." She said that the commission would "come up with a new secure digital ID that we can trust."

Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that 20 percent of Next Generation EU would be earmarked for digital development, saying that rural areas were lagging behind in broadband access and that the commission wanted the rapid development of 5G and 6G connectivity.

The president of the commission made an extensive review of all global issues for Europe. Relationship with China is seen as "one of the most strategically important and one of the most challenging we have."

"From the outset I have said China is a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival," von der Leyen said.

As for Belarus, she said that "the European Union is on the side of the people of Belarus. We have all been moved by the immense courage of those peacefully gathering in Independence Square or taking part in the fearless women's march. The elections that brought them into the street were neither free nor fair. And the brutal response by the government ever since has been shameful."

According to von der Leyen, Belarusians are "not pieces on someone else's chess board" and "must be free to decide their own future for themselves."

Speaking of Russia, the EU chief dwelt on its alleged pattern of "malign" behavior.

"To those that advocate closer ties with Russia, I say that the poisoning of Alexei Navalny with an advanced chemical agent is not a one off. We have seen the pattern in Georgia and Ukraine, Syria and Salisbury - and in election meddling around the world. This pattern is not changing - and no pipeline will change that," she said, referring to the Nord Stream 2 project.

Then, she criticized Ankara, but in measured terms, noting that "Turkey has always been an important neighbour, but that the distance with Europe is increasing."

Von der Leyen also spoke of revitalizing the most enduring transatlantic alliance, "whatever may happen later this year."

She then had some criticism for the United kingdom and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to modify the Withdrawal Agreement unilaterally, warning about a possible resurgence of civil war in Ireland if a hard border separates the republic from Northern Ireland. For her, "the agreement has been ratified and cannot be radically changed. It is a matter of trust and good faith."

MIGRATION, THE TOPIC THAT THE EU WOULD GLADLY SEE DISAPPEAR

Von der Leyen clearly gave the impression that she had something for everybody, left and right. She first said that "migration has always been a fact of our society, for centuries, and will always be."

She added: "we will not compromise with our principles. Next week a pact will be announced, and we'll take a humane approach. Saving lives at sea is not optional." She was applauded by the Left but then added that there are those who could obtain asylum and those who could not. She spoke of integration, giving the example of a migrant woman in Ireland who could become a doctor.

Then, she spoke of rebuilding the camp in Lesbos and noted that "everybody has to step up here and take responsibility."

Press freedom and fight against racism and hate were among other topics mentioned in the keynote speech. Von der Leyen added that new European legislation will extend the list of crimes to all hate speech, including religion, sexuality, color of skin, etc.

She also promised the LGBT lobby to push for mutual recognition of family rights across the bloc, visibly trying to impose these ideas on countries like Poland or Hungary.

"So I want to be crystal clear - LGBTQI-free zones are humanity free zones. And they have no place in our Union," she said.

"The future will be what we make it," von der Leyen concluded.

Following the state of the union speech, a European Parliament member told Sputnik on condition of anonymity: "she makes me dizzy with these masses of urgent demands, decisions and undigested proposals that she crammed into her speech. It sounds a bit like the good old Pravda ... Very little of it will see the light of day."