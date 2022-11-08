RPT: REVIEW - Dems in Arizona, Nevada Senate Races Walk Mining-Climate Tightrope

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Democrats in tight senate races in Arizona and Nevada must pull off a tricky balancing act by ensuring robust turnout among tribes and environmentalists while showing strong support for the copper, lithium, and gold mining industries that help fuel each state's economy.

Races in Arizona and Nevada are among seven tight contests that could determine who controls the Senate when the smoke clears after Tuesday's midterms. Republicans appear well-positioned to seize the House, while control of the Senate remains a complete toss-up.

Metal mining companies, which typically back Republican candidates, have benefited significantly from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $10 billion in clean manufacturing investment that will boost demand for their products. Metals like copper and lithium are seen as crucial to the "green transition," although activists point out the absurdity of destroying the environment in order to extract them.

Despite being endorsed by some major environmental organizations, both have come under fire from some progressives and tribal communities for pro-mining policies.

There is little doubt that environmental issues have taken a back seat to inflation on voter minds, not to mention that green groups are unlikely to back Republicans accused of being climate change deniers.

However, turnout among these factions could be critical to the outcomes.

The Environmental Voter Project in a poll found that voters who list climate as their most important consideration are the ones least likely to turn out for this year's midterms. Inside Climate news in an analysis said this polling data suggests that "motivating environmentalists to vote could have an impact on the Senate election results."

Tribal leaders in Arizona told AZ Central last month that the native vote should not be taken for granted given they have helped sway recent elections. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said 60% turnout among natives helped flip Arizona from red to blue in the 2020 presidential race.

DEMOCRATS' 'SILVER STATE' STRUGGLE

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, considered the Democratic Party's "most vulnerable" candidate, now trails by more than 2% on average in the seven most recent polls, according to results posted on RealClearPolitics (RCP). Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who is backed by President Donald Trump, has surged in recent weeks and has surprisingly shrunk the lead Cortez Masto, who is half-Mexican, had among the state's Hispanic demographic.

US gold mining produces $10 billion of product each year, 75% of which comes from Nevada, where most of the 12,400 jobs the industry creates can be found. Nevada is also home to America's only lithium mine.

Historically, around 90% of mining industry campaign donations go to Republicans, but Cortez Masto has defied this trend in the 2022 senate race. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data posted by the OpenSecrets.org watchdog group, Cortez Masto was the number one recipient of donations from the National Mining Association's political action committee (PAC), whose members include gold, lithium and copper mining companies doing work in her state.

The senator was also the number one recipient of funding from Barrick Gold, Rio Tinto, and Newmont, most of which gave her close to nothing in the 2016 race, suggesting they approved of her job performance.

The senator has boasted of killing proposed taxes against mining companies while attempting to streamline the permitting process.

Cortez Masto has also credited herself with securing hundreds of millions of Dollars' worth of investments for lithium, gold and copper development projects.

Her pro-industry advocacy some pundits have said could boost her numbers in rural Nevada, where most mining jobs can be found. In the 2016 Nevada senate race, which she won by only 2.4 percent, most of the votes cast for Cortez Masto came from the Las Vegas area in Clark County, while the other 16 of the state's counties went red.

However, mining-friendly policies have also drawn fire from members of her own party and green groups. Democratic Congressman Raul Grijalva accused the senator of "almost single-handedly" killing progressive initiatives to regulate the mining industry.

Great Basin Research Watch, a Reno-based environmental group, said the senator was more interested in defending the industry over the environment and communities adversely affected by mining.

However, Cortez Masto is still the preferred candidate in the eyes of major environmental organizations like the Sierra Club. In fact, the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) has spent $3.4 million on campaign ads split between backing Cortez Masto and attacking Laxalt. Moreover, her voting record regarding environmental issues garnered a 97% grade from the LCV.

One LCV online ad blasts Laxalt for having $80,000 worth of "Big Oil" investments including $15,000 of Exxon stock. The ad also said that, as Nevada's Attorney General, he tried to block a fraud probe into Exxon's "climate change cover-ups."

'COPPER STATE' SHOWDOWN TIGHTENS

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona has seen his lead dwindle from 2.5% to 1 percent in the past week, according to the average of the five most recent polls. Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters has proven more formidable than expected, largely on attack ads tying Kelly to Biden administration policies and inflation.

On October 27, the Cook Political report suggested that if Democrats have lost Arizona on election night "Republicans are all but sure to win the Senate."

If Arizona were a nation unto itself, in terms of copper output it would rank as the world's sixth largest, producing more than 70% of the 1.2 million tons the US mines annually.

Kelly does not have the same level of mining donations as Cortez Masto, but he has disappointed Arizona tribes in favor of the industry. Tribes opposing the Resolution Copper project even converged on Kelly's home at the end of last year and suggested that his failure to take a stand could cost him votes.

Resolution Copper said the mine would produce 1 billion Pounds of copper annually for 40 years and support 3,700 jobs.

However, in addition to destroying sacred Apache ground, environmentalists have warned that the copper mine will require the same amount of water a city of 140,000 people would need for 40 years in a region that is already suffering from water scarcity amid drought-like conditions.

The project is on hold as the government conducts another environmental assessment. Resolution Copper did not respond to multiple requests for a comment.

However, also like Cortez Masto, Kelly has received crucial support from the environmental movement including from the LCV, which has spent nearly $4 million on pro-Kelly ads during this election cycle. In addition, Kelly's voting record on environmental issues also received top grade from green groups.