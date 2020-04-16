RPT: REVIEW - EU Leadership Carefully Testing Waters With COVID-19 Confinement Exit Scenarios

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Visibly absent during the first weeks and months of the coronavirus crisis in Europe, the European institutions feel the urge now to take back control or at least create an impression thereof, carefully hinting at gradual post-COVID-19 de-confinement, as evident at the press conference following an online meeting of the EU health ministers on Wednesday.

Speaking at the joint press conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel came up with "We stand together," to say that the EU wants "to coordinate action, to agree on the best timing to relax the measures taken, avoid a second wave and provide clear information and guidance to the public."

Months into the rampage of COVID-19 in the European Union, when each country has been deciding on its own whether or not to close the borders, with no consulting with the EU institutions, to say the least, and the EU leadership is only now attempts to re-establish itself at the helm. Member states all seem to be in control of their own decisions and have very probably been discussing it for days at the national level.

EACH COUNTRY DECIDES FOR ITSELF

Earlier in the day, Denmark became the first European country to reopen its kindergartens, Primary and secondary schools after more than a month-long COVID-19 break. Some Danish parents are worried, others remain calm.

Danish schools will now have their students keep 2 meters (6 feet) away from each other in the classrooms and have one, unchanging teacher. The authorities bet on the discipline adopted by the children during self-isolation in terms of washing hands and keeping their distance.

It is clearly in contradiction with the situation in France, where President Emmanuel Macron has announced the reopening of primary and secondary schools as of May 11th, after a series of official days off. He announced it, surprising many, this past Monday. Since then, teachers' unions and the academy of Medicine, no less, have strongly reacted, saying it was too early and also a big risk for teachers to contract the coronavirus from young children who often carry the infection with no visible symptoms.

Most other European countries hesitate to re-open schools - an important sign of de-confinement - for fear of a flare-up of the epidemic. But those which do are praised by all as "important and hopeful examples" for the Wes.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) appears to be reluctant to ease the restriction so early, especially in Europe, which remains "very much at the center of the pandemic," as put by WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

The UN agency, which has recently lost its portion of funding from the United States, would ideally see the global lockdown remain in place until a vaccine is found for COVID-19 - judging from what WHO Head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said about the usual 12-18 months it takes, probably no sooner than early 2021. This appears impossible for all European government which are terrified of the economic implications.

SOMETHING VERY SIMILAR AND VERY DIFFERENT IN HOW EU MEMBERS HANDLE OUTBREAK

Belgium has taken the sad leadership in the number of deaths and people hospitalized in emergency wards in Europe in relation to its population. Earlier in the day, the Belgian National Crisis Centre, working closely with the Federal and regional governments, announced it had decided not to ease restrictions, since the country was already applying a "soft lockdown" as compared to France, Italy or Spain.

The most affected countries are terribly afraid of having to face a second wave of infections that would completely overwhelm the emergency services already tired out by intense work for weeks. The worst hit countries in Europe are and remain, by order of appearance of the pandemic, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. The measures taken remain very tough, with walks or jogging forbidden during the day and a special pass needed every time one leaves home.

These countries are only starting to get enough medical masks for their health professionals and badly lack tests. French Health and Solidarity Minister Olivier Veran has said he hoped to be able to test all medical staff in hospitals and all patients showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 11th.

The situation in Western European retirement homes is often desperate, with patients aged over 80 dying by the hundreds or even the thousands, more so than in hospitals' emergency wards. These seniors are not hospitalized and are simply helped to die by staff which is clearly overwhelmed, not being even able to empty the bedrooms of the dead bodies they contain for days.

French tv channels TF1 and A2 have broadcast heart-breaking sequences where choices were permanently made between those who will live and who will not.

On the other hand, the countries preparing to ease restrictions have something in common: they were among the first in Europe to implement lockdowns or severe social distancing measures and have rapidly scaled up the coronavirus testing.

Germany has taken the lead in testing and has a bed-to-person ratio pretty much unmatched elsewhere in Europe. According to heath care systems watchdog HealthSystemTracker, Germany has 8.1 hospital beds per 1,000 people and 6.1 intensive care beds per 1,000 people ” it is nearly double of what Italy has, for example. The adequate amount of equipment is what many see as the factor that helps Germany's health care system withstand the pressure and achieve such a low fatality rate, 0.3 percent.

Late in March, Germany was conducting 160,000 tests per week, gradually increasing the number to 200,000. More than 2,000 tests have been done per million people, within hours. That makes it possible to rapidly identify 'clusters' of infected people and limit the spread of the virus.

Borders between European member states are closed, very tightly, and the Schengen agreement is temporarily abandoned in practical terms.

Small shop-keepers, small businesses and self-employed people in Europe are suffocating. Additionally, the generalized closures of stores appeared to disregard the fact that grocery stores - which are currently allowed to operate - sell the same items as the specialized closed ones.

"It is a disgrace. Supermarkets have started selling flowers and plants, since it is now the full season to plant and prepare one's garden. But the garden centers, like mine, cannot open! My three employees are on temporary unemployment, and I have strictly no revenue anymore. I water millions of plants for nothing. All are dying and I am ruined," a gardening store owner in the Belgian municipality of La Hulpe told Sputnik.

That is the reason why countries, such as the Netherlands or Belgium, have decided to re-open small shops, or for Belgium, at least, the DIY shops and gardening stores in order to give the confined population something to do at home.

Re-opening stores gradually can surely help the economy and avert small businesses from going bankrupt. An eye will be kept on the figures, including of hospitalization and deaths, to bring back tough confinement if the epidemic peaks again. Any shop that re-opens will have to respect the same confinement measures in terms of distance and medical masks; of course, if masks become available for the general public, which is still not the case in most European countries.

The absolute victims are evidently the hospitality and food sector businesses - they are to remain closed "sine die," or without limits, as president Macron of France put it.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO THE RESCUE, FINALLY

In the joint press conference of von der Leyen on Wednesday it appeared that the European Commission has finally come up with an effort to create a road-map for a gradual and simultaneous approach by the 27 member states.

She said there must be no "one size fits all" approach and that getting out of the crisis will require a tailored approach. According to the commission head, what she said should not be taken as a "signal that the confinement can be lifted," but rather as a framework for member states to consult with when making decisions.

Von der Leyen referred to the old good principle of good neighborliness among the European countries to say that "good neighbors have to talk to each other" when making a decision to open or close stores unilaterally, which in the Schengen area will mean that citizens of countries with stricter rules will be crossing into those which have businesses open and operating.

At the same time, Von der Leyen outlined a set of conditions that, once fulfilled, can lead to a gradual de-confinement for all. It includes, for example, a decrease in the spread of infection over a sustained period and an adequate medical capacity in reserve, including for diseases other than COVID-19, as well as ongoing awareness campaigns.

The commission head then extended a pledge for funding to make the initiative possible, introducing an online fund raiser that she herself will be hosting to come on May 4.

"I hope that all will respond to this call," she said.

The next time the Council of the European heads of state convenes on April 24, they will certainly pleased to hear that the European Commission, in mid-April, finally thought of funding seriously the research for a vaccine. The impression is that von der Leyen is trying to break open doors.