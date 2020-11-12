RPT: REVIEW - EU to Impose Tariffs on US Goods in Next Chapter of Boeing-Airbus Saga

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Another shot in the long and bitter trade war between the United States and the European Union over subsidies for aircraft companies is about to be fired as Brussels is preparing to set tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of US goods with the blessing from the World Trade Organization.

The matter goes back to 2006 when Washington filed a case with the WTO accusing European aircraft manufacturer Airbus of having received $22 billion in illegal subsidies. The EU filed a similar counterclaim and thus the neverending debate began, with the WTO having ruled that both sides are illegally subsidizing their respective aircraft companies.

Last year, for example, it was the US which received the right to levy extra duties of $7.5 billion on European products, while in October 2020, this privilege was awarded to Europe, which, to rub it in, chose tobacco, tractors, motorcycle parts and alcohol in return for the US taxes on whiskey, cheese and wine.

"Everyone hits where it hurts: the US taxes champagne and Europe taxes bourbon. American cuisine needs Roquefort cheese for its sauces? Well, let's tax the Roquefort! We are in an exchange of propaganda slogans, which is ridiculous in the event of a trade war," French economist Charles Gave told Sputnik.

In practical terms, it means that an immediate special tax of 25 percent is imposed on a list of American products, and 15 percent on US aircraft bought in Europe.

According to an anonymous European diplomat, the man responsible is European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

"[Dombrovskis] was upset and frustrated by the lack of progress of the negotiations on the topic with the Trump administration, so he decided to accelerate the process by hitting hard, in turn, at iconic American products. Tit for tat, in the hope that the Joe Biden administration will react quickly and come back to a reasonable type of diplomacy," the diplomat told Sputnik.

This is not so far-fetched as the man has been vocal about him being frustrated by Washington.

"We have made clear that we want to settle this long-running issue. Regrettably, in spite of our best efforts, we are taking this action due to lack of progress from the U.S.," Dombrovskis tweeted.

This will be a bad surprise for the so-called multilateralist Joe Biden if he is to be confirmed as the new president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

The step taken by the European Commission has surprised many observers who believed that the European Union would refrain from an overbid on the American levies imposed on European products in 2019. If one hopes for a softer approach by Joe Biden and a greater commitment from the EU's traditional ally to negotiate a settlement to the long dispute with Europe, why respond so aggressively just now that Joe Biden is a stone throw away from the White House?

"It is my hope that the U.S. will now drop the tariffs imposed on EU exports last year. This would generate positive momentum both economically and politically, and help us to find common ground in other key areas. The EU will continue to vigorously pursue this outcome. If it does not happen, we will be forced to exercise our rights and impose similar tariffs," Dombrovkis said when the WTO decision was announced.

The EU has sent its shot in frustration, but now both sides of the Atlantic need to start searching for a solution in order to engage in other areas of cooperation.

Gave, however, is not so sure that things will change.

"Europe and the US each defend their champion, Boeing and Airbus. It's the Europeans' turn to shoot within the WTO system, but this feud is far from over. Biden will be less brutal than Trump, but the policy will remain basically the same," he opined.

The European business associations are impatient of seeing the barriers to transatlantic trade dismantled.

"We believe that it's now the time for the EU and the USA to work together for a joint positive agenda, finding negotiated, mutually beneficial solutions to longstanding irritants like the Airbus-Boeing trade dispute and to start to jointly heal the international trading system by reforming the WTO. The European business community stands ready to constructively support this process." Pierre Gattaz, the head of the BusinessEurope lobby group said in a statement.

He cites his group's policy paper on how to build a positive agenda between the EU and the US, which calls for "a sequential approach to trade negotiations, starting with tariffs on all industrial goods and progressively expanding in case of success to including areas like agriculture, public procurement, services, and investment."

The diagnostic and the approach are similar at the Belgian Confederation of Enterprises (FEB) where they are relieved not to have products hard-hit by the last round of American punitive taxes on European products.

"Eighty-five percent of Belgian GDP, but also the health of countless businesses, large and small, depend on our trade and the investments made with our partners, in Europe and elsewhere. Our country is solidly integrated into multiple value chains. So much so that in Belgium, one in five jobs depends on exports outside the European Union. Foreign investments - European and international - also contribute to our capacity for innovation, to social security and to public finances in general," FEB CEO Pieter Timmermans told Sputnik.

He complained that the America First agenda, pursued by incumbent US President Donald Trump has made things more complicated.

"The current tensions do not benefit either the US or European companies. Our bilateral economic relations are important - the USA is Belgium's fifth-largest trading partner - and therefore must not deteriorate," Timmermans added.

But this might be a forlorn hope as the global trends could be moving in a different direction, with countries becoming more insular and autarkic, spelling the end of the global economy as we know it.

"In fact, we are witnessing the end of the world order established at the end of World War II. The architecture of international trade organizations will crumble, and we will see the economies withdraw into their part of the world, with the end of the free movement of capital and products. We may witness the re-establishment of exchange controls, as Switzerland once forbade buying its Currency. The happy globalization will die out," Gave said.

Whether or not it is true, the issue of fair trade conditions, tariffs, and state subsidies will be a sore point in the US-EU relations for years to come.